Sounds like Roger Goodell is open to altering marijuana policy and is hearing the 'No Fun League' gripes

HOUSTON – The NFL is listening.

Perhaps that is the one thing commissioner Roger Goodell wanted everyone to take away from his annual state of the league address Wednesday. On issues that have long appeared to be firmly planed on the other side of a brick wall, the league appears to be building a door that could someday be opened.

When or where that door gets opened is a whole other matter – but Goodell sent out some clear signs that the league is ready to start engaging in a more active dialogue about some hot-button issues. Three of the most interesting ones: marijuana; on-field celebrations; and a much-needed developmental league.

Goodell addressed all in some form, and while it’s a stretch to call his remarks progressive, they were at the very least a sign of Park Avenue moving forward with open ears.

At least one topic will draw eyeballs from NFL teams: the league’s stance on marijuana, which has impacted every franchise via drug suspensions that have been handed down for years. The NFL Players’ Association is in the process of fine-tuning a proposal that would take some of the sting out of the league’s current disciplinary process concerning positive tests for marijuana. The NFLPA is preparing to present that proposal to the league in the near future, in hopes of tweaking sanctions in a way that is more reflective of softening legal and societal stances on marijuana use.

Goodell sounded open to hearing the proposal on Wednesday, though he interestingly framed it in the broader context of the collective-bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA – seeming to suggest changes may need to be negotiated as part of a larger agreement (or possible even a labor agreement extension).

“We sent the union last spring several pages or a list of issues that we wanted to address as the league and as ownership,” Goodell said. “I expect, and we put on that list [the] drug policy as one of those issues. So we would love to engage. But I think what we’re seeing here is a reason why we should all sit down and get at the table [and] begin negotiations [on a collective-bargaining extension] so that if we want to reach a different policy on either the drug policy or any other matter, we can all begin that earlier and do it in a way that’s responsible.”

In translation, the NFL is willing to talk about tweaking the drug policy and having a more open mind on sanctions regarding marijuana if the players union is willing to sit down and start talking about extending (or simply renegotiating) the current labor agreement. As it stands, the current labor contract extends through the 2020 season. Given the recent history of battles between the owners and the union, this offseason would be a remarkably early point to start meaningful extension talks. But with the rapid expansion of the salary cap the past few seasons, there is already a belief among union leaders that owners will seek measures to slow the growth of player salaries in the next labor contract.

The union would rather the NFL tweak the drug policy without having to go into new labor negotiations. That much was made clear by the NFLPA tweeting after Goodell’s state of the union, “The drug policy can be changed without renegotiating the [current labor contract] #facts.”

Sounds like harmony on the subject may still be elusive. But the underlying message is the league is willing to talk about the drug program if the union is willing to barter other aspects of the current labor deal. Only time will tell if both sides can agree on a trade-off, but coaches and executives with rosters impacted by marijuana policies will be very interested in the changes.

Beyond the drug policy, Goodell said the league remains acutely aware of the “No Fun League” acronym, particularly as it relates to on-field celebrations, an aspect which has been dampened considerably over the last decade. While it’s unlikely the elaborate full-scale celebrations of the past will be revived, Goodell said celebrations are something the league will likely review again.

