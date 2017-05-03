Sore back sends Kluber to sidelines for Indians

Washington (AFP) - Corey Kluber, the ace pitcher who helped the Cleveland Indians come within one win of their first World Series title since 1948, was placed on Major League Baseball's disabled list Wednesday.

Kluber will miss the next 10 days, but possibly only one start for the American League club, due to nagging lower back pain. He was removed from his Tuesday start against the Detroit Tigers after three innings, surrendering five runs, one walk and seven hits.

"It has been bothering me off and on for a few starts now, but this was the first time I couldn't pitch through it," Kluber said after Cleveland's 5-2 loss at Detroit. "You have to balance trying to keep going against causing more damage."

The 31-year-old American led the AL with 18 wins in 2014 and won the AL Cy Young Award as best pitcher. Last year, he went 18-9 and helped Cleveland reach the World Series, where the Indians lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs, who won their first title since 1908.

Kluber won game one and game four for the Indians and was Cleveland's game-seven starter.

This season, Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 earned-run average over 37 1/3 innings with 41 strikeouts and 123 walks.

"It just looked to me like his back was tight," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He wasn't free and easy. You don't want somebody to hurt a shoulder or elbow. It's not fair to him."