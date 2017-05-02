Somehow, Philadelphia had no arrests during the NFL draft





The biggest upset of the NFL draft wasn’t a surprise pick, wasn’t an unexpected curse word uttered from the stage, wasn’t even a baby getting to meet Roger Goodell. No, the most stunning news out of the NFL draft in Philadelphia was this: there wasn’t a single arrest at the draft site the entire weekend.

Wait, what? Philadelphia, that brutal, seething pit of fan jealousy, bitterness, and rage? Philadelphia, where they (yes, this line again) boo Santa Claus? Philadelphia, where three people got arrested during a freaking visit from the Pope?

Yep, Philly showed out well over the weekend, setting the bar very high for future NFL drafts. According to Philadelphia police, there were a quarter of a million people at the festival that was the NFL draft, and exactly zero arrests. Not even any citations!

View photos But it was respectful booing. (Getty) More

As philly.com noted, police in the City of Brotherly Love handed out 106 citations during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, in addition to those three Pope-related arrests from 2015. And, in a little jab at the Windy City, the paper noted that Chicago had 17 draft-related arrests.

This year’s draft has reshaped the entire model for how drafts will run going forward; no more dull stages and dusty arenas. It’ll be a festival atmosphere from here on out, thanks to Philly. Fourteen cities are in the running to host the 2018 NFL draft, including Philadelphia. The NFL has to love the fact that while Philadelphia can boo like no other town, especially when it comes to Dallas icons, at least the city behaves while doing so.



____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.