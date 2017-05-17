Sogard has career-high 4 hits in Brewers' 6-2 win vs Padres

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Sogard is tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges trying to score from third base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Eric Sogard had a career-high four hits and drove in a run, and Jimmy Nelson struck out eight in six-plus innings and hit an RBI single to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Sogard, a former Padres farmhand, had one of six hits against lefty Clayton Richard in the first inning that helped the Brewers to a 5-0 lead. The Brewers had five straight hits with one out, including RBI singles by Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana, and a two-run double by Manny Pina. Sogard hit an RBI single with two outs.

Sogard doubled with two outs in the sixth and scored on Nelson's single to right.

Nelson (2-2) gave up two runs and seven hits, with one walk. He allowed Wil Myers' solo homer to straightaway center field leading off the sixth and then was chased by consecutive doubles by rookie Hunter Renfroe and Matt Szczur opening the seventh.

Richard (2-5) lost his third straight decision, over five starts. He allowed six runs and 10 hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked none.

Renfroe tied the club record with an outfield assist in three straight games when he threw out Sogard trying to score on a liner to right by Keon Broxton to right to end the fourth. Sogard was aboard on a double and advanced on an error.

Santana threw out Szczur trying to score on Manuel Margot's fly to right to end the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames has strep throat and missed his second straight game. ''He's pretty miserable,'' manager Craig Counsell said. ''He's improved today for sure. Hopefully tomorrow he takes a big step forward. He's got some solid antibiotics running through his system.'' ... 3B Travis Shaw didn't start due to a swollen index finger suffered Sunday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (2-0, 2.66) comes into Wednesday night's game 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in four career starts against San Diego. This will be his second start at Petco Park.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (4-3, 5.12) will try to improve to 3-0 this season at Petco Park, where he's allowed only one earned run in 20 innings.