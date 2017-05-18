Sogard has 4 hits, 3 RBIs to lead Brewers over Padres 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Eric Sogard had his second four-hit game in three days and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the San Diego Padres 4-2 Thursday.

Sogard is hitting .476 (10 for 21) with two homers since he was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. He went 9 for 15 in the four-game series, including an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the seventh on the 12th pitch of an at-bat against Kevin Quackenbush (0-1).

Sogard, who walked in his final plate appearance, missed last season while recovering from knee surgery.

Zach Davies (5-2) won his third straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth around a pair of walks for his third save. He threw a called third strike past pinch-hitter Austin Hedges on a full-count curveball at the knees with runners at the corners for the final out. Milwaukee won its third straight.

Jarred Cosart, seeking his first victory since 2015, gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

Hunter Renfroe put San Diego ahead in the second with his third homer in five games.

Jonathan Villar hit a run-scoring groundout in the ninth after Orlando Arcia singled, stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Luis Torrens.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Eric Thames (strep throat), who didn't start in the four-game series, flied out as a pinch hitter and is expected to start Friday.

Padres: C Hector Sanchez (foot) is to play this weekend with Triple-A El Paso. ... RHP Trev+or Cahill (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing. .... OF Matt Szczur (ankle) was available to pinch hit but did not get in the game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Paolo Espino is being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Espino, 30, has pitched in the minor leagues since 2007.

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-4, 6.05) is to start at home Friday against Arizona.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball