Sofapaka ready to spend a fortune for better players

Sofapaka are keen on lifting the Kenyan Premier League trophy and they believe that the dream will come true if they have ‘quality’ players.

Head coach Sam Ssimbwa says that his side now has the money to spend and that he will sign more players in June in order to strengthen all their departments in their quest for the title.

"We now have a sponsor so we are at liberty to make good signings unlike in January when we were limited in terms of spending. I feel like we need players with speed in the squad. We also need to have cover in crucial position. The league race in not a joke and anything can happen.

High court nullifies FKF suspension of Sam Nyamweya

"Remember also that I wasn’t able to make signings in January because I came in at the tail end of the transfer window so it is a good chance for me to bring in a few young players. As you know, I like grooming youthful players so hopefully that will happen in June."

He adds that they have already identified areas of weaknesses ahead of June transfer window. "We need about two young strikers and one attacking midfielder so that we can have a good blend of young players and the experienced ones that we already have. We shall address that in June.

"Key for me, however, is to be placed within the top four positions in June. If that happens I can assure you Sofapaka will be up there in November fighting for the title," he told kpl.co.ke.

The Batoto ba Mungu are currently placed at position three with 15 points from eight matches.