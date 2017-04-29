Sofapaka motivated by AFC Leopards victory

The main objective of Sofapaka in 2017 is to challenge for the Kenyan Premier League title

Sofapaka beat AFC Leopards on Wednesday and they will be up against Bandari at Camp Toyoyo ground on Monday.

Head coach Sam Ssimbwa is happy for the win but he insists that his main agenda is not just to beat teams like AFC Leopards but to win many matches in order to challenge for the league title.

With eyes on June transfer window, he says his squad is composed of a number of players, who need to pave way for more talented group for the betterment of the team.

"We will improve time by time though the time frame is not enough to fully prepare (for Bandari match) but we will try. We want to win as many matches as possible. We want to be real competitors. That’s why I’m saying we must reinforce our squad in June so as to return stronger in second leg," he told Goal.

They are currently placed at position three with 14 points on the log.