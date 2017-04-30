Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 30

Atlanta United FC 1 DC United 3

Saturday, April 29

Columbus Crew 2 New York City FC 3

FC Dallas 2 Portland Timbers 2

LA Galaxy 0 Philadelphia Union 0

Minnesota United FC 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1

New York Red Bulls 2 Chicago Fire 1

Seattle Sounders 3 New England Revolution 3

Sporting Kansas City 3 Real Salt Lake 0

Montreal Impact 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2

Orlando City SC 2 Colorado Rapids 0

Friday, April 28

Toronto FC 2 Houston Dynamo 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Orlando City SC 7 6 0 1 10 5 18

2 New York Red Bulls 9 5 1 3 11 10 16

3 New York City FC 8 4 1 3 14 9 13

4 Columbus Crew 9 4 1 4 13 13 13

5 Toronto FC 8 3 4 1 12 7 13

6 Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 3 18 11 11

7 Chicago Fire 8 3 2 3 11 12 11

8 DC United 8 3 2 3 9 13 11

9 New England Revolution 9 2 4 3 14 14 10

10 Montreal Impact 8 1 4 3 11 14 7

11 Philadelphia Union 8 0 4 4 8 14 4

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 9 5 2 2 20 12 17

2 Sporting Kansas City 8 4 3 1 9 3 15

3 FC Dallas 7 4 3 0 10 5 15

4 Houston Dynamo 8 4 1 3 15 13 13

5 San Jose Earthquakes 9 3 3 3 9 10 12

6 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 3 1 4 11 14 10

7 Seattle Sounders 8 2 4 2 14 11 10

8 Real Salt Lake 9 2 2 5 9 15 8

9 Minnesota United FC 9 2 2 5 13 25 8

10 LA Galaxy 8 2 1 5 8 13 7

11 Colorado Rapids 7 1 1 5 5 11 4