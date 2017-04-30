Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 30
Atlanta United FC 1 DC United 3
Saturday, April 29
Columbus Crew 2 New York City FC 3
FC Dallas 2 Portland Timbers 2
LA Galaxy 0 Philadelphia Union 0
Minnesota United FC 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1
New York Red Bulls 2 Chicago Fire 1
Seattle Sounders 3 New England Revolution 3
Sporting Kansas City 3 Real Salt Lake 0
Montreal Impact 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Orlando City SC 2 Colorado Rapids 0
Friday, April 28
Toronto FC 2 Houston Dynamo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Orlando City SC 7 6 0 1 10 5 18
2 New York Red Bulls 9 5 1 3 11 10 16
3 New York City FC 8 4 1 3 14 9 13
4 Columbus Crew 9 4 1 4 13 13 13
5 Toronto FC 8 3 4 1 12 7 13
6 Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 3 18 11 11
7 Chicago Fire 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
8 DC United 8 3 2 3 9 13 11
9 New England Revolution 9 2 4 3 14 14 10
10 Montreal Impact 8 1 4 3 11 14 7
11 Philadelphia Union 8 0 4 4 8 14 4
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 9 5 2 2 20 12 17
2 Sporting Kansas City 8 4 3 1 9 3 15
3 FC Dallas 7 4 3 0 10 5 15
4 Houston Dynamo 8 4 1 3 15 13 13
5 San Jose Earthquakes 9 3 3 3 9 10 12
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 3 1 4 11 14 10
7 Seattle Sounders 8 2 4 2 14 11 10
8 Real Salt Lake 9 2 2 5 9 15 8
9 Minnesota United FC 9 2 2 5 13 25 8
10 LA Galaxy 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
11 Colorado Rapids 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
