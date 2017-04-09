Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, April 8

FC Dallas 2 Minnesota United FC 0

Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 3

Toronto FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2

Chicago Fire 1 Columbus Crew 0

DC United 2 New York City FC 1

New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0

Friday, April 7

LA Galaxy 2 Montreal Impact 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10

2 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8

3 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8

4 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7

5 New York City FC 5 2 1 2 8 5 7

6 New York Red Bulls 5 2 1 2 5 8 7

7 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7

8 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7

9 Orlando City SC 3 2 0 1 3 3 6

10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3

11 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13

2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10

3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9

4 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

5 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6

6 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6

7 Seattle Sounders 4 1 2 1 6 5 5

8 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

9 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 1 1 2 6 7 4

10 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4

11 Real Salt Lake 5 0 2 3 3 8 2

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Real Salt Lake v Vancouver Whitecaps (0144)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

San Jose Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (0230)

Orlando City SC v New York Red Bulls (2000)

Sporting Kansas City v Colorado Rapids (2300)