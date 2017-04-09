Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, April 8
FC Dallas 2 Minnesota United FC 0
Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 3
Toronto FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2
Chicago Fire 1 Columbus Crew 0
DC United 2 New York City FC 1
New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0
Friday, April 7
LA Galaxy 2 Montreal Impact 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
2 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8
3 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
4 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7
5 New York City FC 5 2 1 2 8 5 7
6 New York Red Bulls 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
7 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7
8 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
9 Orlando City SC 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
11 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13
2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
4 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
5 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
6 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
7 Seattle Sounders 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
8 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
10 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4
11 Real Salt Lake 5 0 2 3 3 8 2
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Real Salt Lake v Vancouver Whitecaps (0144)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
San Jose Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (0230)
Orlando City SC v New York Red Bulls (2000)
Sporting Kansas City v Colorado Rapids (2300)
