Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

May 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 2
Haecken 4 IFK Gothenburg 0
Elfsborg Boras 4 Ostersunds FK 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 6 4 2 0 11 4 14
-------------------------
2 IK Sirius 6 3 1 2 8 4 10
3 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
-------------------------
4 Hammarby 6 2 3 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
5 Haecken 6 2 3 1 7 3 9
6 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 2 2 14 11 8
7 OEstersunds FK 6 2 2 2 10 9 8
8 Djurgarden 6 2 2 2 9 8 8
9 AIK Stockholm 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
11 Orebro 6 2 2 2 7 9 8
12 IFK Gothenburg 6 1 4 1 6 8 7
13 GIF Sundsvall 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 6 1 2 3 5 12 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 6 0 3 3 5 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 5
Haecken v IK Sirius (1700)
Saturday, May 6
Halmstad v AIK Stockholm (1400)
Sunday, May 7
IFK Gothenburg v Kalmar (1300)
Ostersunds FK v Hammarby (1300)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)
Orebro v Djurgarden (1530)
Monday, May 8
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
