Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

May 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 2

Haecken 4 IFK Gothenburg 0

Elfsborg Boras 4 Ostersunds FK 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Malmo 6 4 2 0 11 4 14

-------------------------

2 IK Sirius 6 3 1 2 8 4 10

3 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 1 2 10 8 10

-------------------------

4 Hammarby 6 2 3 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

5 Haecken 6 2 3 1 7 3 9

6 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 2 2 14 11 8

7 OEstersunds FK 6 2 2 2 10 9 8

8 Djurgarden 6 2 2 2 9 8 8

9 AIK Stockholm 6 2 2 2 5 5 8

10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 6 2 2 2 9 10 8

11 Orebro 6 2 2 2 7 9 8

12 IFK Gothenburg 6 1 4 1 6 8 7

13 GIF Sundsvall 6 1 3 2 5 6 6

-------------------------

14 Halmstad 6 1 2 3 3 8 5

-------------------------

15 Kalmar 6 1 2 3 5 12 5

16 AFC Eskilstuna 6 0 3 3 5 13 3

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, May 5

Haecken v IK Sirius (1700)

Saturday, May 6

Halmstad v AIK Stockholm (1400)

Sunday, May 7

IFK Gothenburg v Kalmar (1300)

Ostersunds FK v Hammarby (1300)

Jonkopings Sodra IF v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)

Orebro v Djurgarden (1530)

Monday, May 8

Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1700)

IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1700)