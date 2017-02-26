Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 25

Atlas 2 Club Leon 0

America 2 Cruz Azul 0

Pachuca 1 Veracruz 0

Queretaro 4 UNAM 3

Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1

Friday, February 24

Club Tijuana 2 Monterrey 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 8 5 1 2 18 11 16

2 Toluca 7 5 1 1 10 4 16

3 Guadalajara 7 4 2 1 9 6 14

4 Pachuca 8 4 2 2 8 5 14

5 Monterrey 8 3 4 1 11 9 13

6 Atlas 8 4 1 3 11 9 13

7 Queretaro 8 3 3 2 11 8 12

8 Santos Laguna 7 2 5 0 10 7 11

-------------------------

9 UNAM 8 3 2 3 13 13 11

10 America 8 3 1 4 8 9 10

11 Monarcas Morelia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9

12 Veracruz 8 3 0 5 5 8 9

13 Chiapas 7 3 0 4 5 8 9

14 Tigres 8 2 2 4 8 8 8

15 Necaxa 7 2 1 4 6 11 7

16 Puebla 7 1 3 3 8 12 6

17 Cruz Azul 8 1 3 4 6 10 6

18 Club Leon 8 1 2 5 8 15 5

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Toluca v Puebla (1800)

Chiapas v Guadalajara (2300)

Monday, February 27

Santos Laguna v Necaxa (0000)