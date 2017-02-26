Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 25
Atlas 2 Club Leon 0
America 2 Cruz Azul 0
Pachuca 1 Veracruz 0
Queretaro 4 UNAM 3
Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1
Friday, February 24
Club Tijuana 2 Monterrey 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 8 5 1 2 18 11 16
2 Toluca 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
3 Guadalajara 7 4 2 1 9 6 14
4 Pachuca 8 4 2 2 8 5 14
5 Monterrey 8 3 4 1 11 9 13
6 Atlas 8 4 1 3 11 9 13
7 Queretaro 8 3 3 2 11 8 12
8 Santos Laguna 7 2 5 0 10 7 11
-------------------------
9 UNAM 8 3 2 3 13 13 11
10 America 8 3 1 4 8 9 10
11 Monarcas Morelia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
12 Veracruz 8 3 0 5 5 8 9
13 Chiapas 7 3 0 4 5 8 9
14 Tigres 8 2 2 4 8 8 8
15 Necaxa 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
16 Puebla 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
17 Cruz Azul 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
18 Club Leon 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Toluca v Puebla (1800)
Chiapas v Guadalajara (2300)
Monday, February 27
Santos Laguna v Necaxa (0000)
