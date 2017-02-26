Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Hvy_Mettle: Why isn't the recent awarding of Trump's trademark in China getting more attention? China violated its own laws in granting a trademark to a foeign head of state. If China approved Trump’s trademark because of his current position of political power, that could present a problem for Trump himself. That’s because Article 1, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution prohibits “any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.” Many legal scholars interpret this clause broadly and say it applies to a foreign state providing the president virtually anything of value — like, for example, a trademark. If China granted a trademark to Trump in violation of existing Chinese legal standards, it “would seal Trump’s fate from an emoluments clause perspective because it would show beyond doubt that this unusually valuable trademark was indeed a ‘present,’ and not simply a recognition of Mr. Trump’s preexisting rights under the law of China. As in Watergate, follow the money.