Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 30

Celta Vigo 0 Athletic Club 3

Eibar 2 Leganes 0

Osasuna 2 Deportivo Coruna 2

Real Betis 1 Alaves 4

Saturday, April 29

Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 5

Espanyol 0 Barcelona 3

Real Madrid 2 Valencia 1

Real Sociedad 2 Granada CF 1

Friday, April 28

Villarreal 3 Sporting Gijon 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 81

2 Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 81

3 Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 71

-------------------------

4 Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 68

-------------------------

5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63

-------------------------

6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 62

-------------------------

7 Real Sociedad 35 19 4 12 54 48 61

-------------------------

8 Eibar 35 15 9 11 54 45 54

9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50

10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48

11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44

12 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40

13 Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 39

14 Las Palmas 35 10 9 16 52 66 39

15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37

16 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32

17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 24

R19 Granada CF 35 4 8 23 28 74 20

R20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19

-------------------------

R - Relegated

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, May 1

Malaga v Sevilla (1900)