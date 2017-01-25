Premier League: Hull 'accept £10m Burnley bid for Snodgrass'

Hull City have accepted a bid of around £10 million from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.

Struggling Hull had earlier this month rejected a £8m bid from West Ham for the 29-year-old midfielder, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season.

Snodgrass has scored nine times for Hull this season, two more than Burnley's top scorer Andre Gray has managed, while another three for Scotland has taken his tally to 12 in 28 appearances for club and country.

Having re-signed only Joey Barton this month, Burnley manager Sean Dyche appears to have highlighted the wide positions as areas of need after identifying Norwich's Robbie Brady as another target.

Getting Snodgrass over the line is far from a formality at this stage as Burnley have not yet agreed personal terms or conducted a medical on the player.

The Scot has plenty of other top-flight admirers and having seen Burnley reach Hull's valuation, there is understood to be a strong possibility that West Ham and Middlesbrough could both now step up their interest to try and lure him to them.

Whatever the destination, it does appear Snodgrass has played his final game for Hull.

In December the club triggered a one-year extension in Snodgrass' deal, meaning he is under contract until the summer of 2018, and while Hull manager Marco Silva would love to keep him around for their relegation scrap, he admits he is powerless if any player wants to depart.