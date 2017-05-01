Soccer-English premier league results and standings

May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 1
Watford 0 Liverpool 1
Sunday, April 30
Manchester United 1 Swansea City 1
Middlesbrough 2 Manchester City 2
Saturday, April 29
Southampton 0 Hull City 0
Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0
Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81
2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 23 8 3 71 22 77
3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60
7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44
9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41
10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41
11 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40
12 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40
13 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40
14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39
15 West Ham United 35 10 9 16 44 59 39
16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38
17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32
19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28
R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation
961