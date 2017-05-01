Soccer-English premier league results and standings

May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, May 1

Watford 0 Liverpool 1

Sunday, April 30

Everton 0 Chelsea 3

Manchester United 1 Swansea City 1

Middlesbrough 2 Manchester City 2

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 0

Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2

Southampton 0 Hull City 0

Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0

Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1

West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81

2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 23 8 3 71 22 77

3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69

-------------------------

4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66

-------------------------

5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65

-------------------------

6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60

7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44

9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41

10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41

11 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40

12 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40

13 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40

14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39

15 West Ham United 35 10 9 16 44 59 39

16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38

17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34

-------------------------

18 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32

19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28

R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21

-------------------------

R - Relegated

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League preliminary round

18-20: Relegation