Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Audax Italiano 5 Universidad Catolica 2
Deportes Antofagasta 0 Universidad de Chile 1
Santiago Wanderers 1 Temuco 2
Saturday, April 15
Union Espanola 1 Palestino 2
Colo Colo 3 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Deportes Iquique 1 Huachipato 2
O'Higgins 1 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 10 6 3 1 22 8 21
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 10 5 4 1 18 11 19
3 Universidad de Chile 10 5 3 2 13 8 18
-------------------------
4 Everton 10 4 5 1 12 6 17
5 O'Higgins 10 5 2 3 15 10 17
6 Audax Italiano 10 5 2 3 17 16 17
7 Union Espanola 10 5 1 4 18 14 16
8 Universidad de Concepcion 10 4 3 3 12 13 15
9 Temuco 10 4 2 4 13 15 14
10 Huachipato 10 4 2 4 12 15 14
11 Universidad Catolica 10 4 1 5 14 18 13
12 San Luis 10 3 2 5 13 19 11
13 Deportes Antofagasta 10 2 4 4 15 13 10
14 Santiago Wanderers 10 2 2 6 13 16 8
15 Palestino 10 1 3 6 11 21 6
16 Cobresal 10 1 1 8 9 24 4
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
29