Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Bolivar 4 Real Potosi 0
Guabira 2 Blooming 0
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Sport Boys 1
The Strongest 3 Nacional Potosi 2
Saturday, February 11
Oriente Petrolero 0 Club Petrolero 2
Universitario de Sucre 1 San Jose 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9
-------------------------
2 Guabira 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
3 Jorge Wilstermann 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
4 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
5 Sport Boys 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
6 Oriente Petrolero 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
7 Nacional Potosi 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
8 Blooming 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
9 Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
10 Club Petrolero 3 1 0 2 3 7 3
11 San Jose 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
12 Real Potosi 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores
