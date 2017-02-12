Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Bolivar 4 Real Potosi 0

Guabira 2 Blooming 0

Jorge Wilstermann 3 Sport Boys 1

The Strongest 3 Nacional Potosi 2

Saturday, February 11

Oriente Petrolero 0 Club Petrolero 2

Universitario de Sucre 1 San Jose 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9

-------------------------

2 Guabira 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

3 Jorge Wilstermann 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

4 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

5 Sport Boys 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

6 Oriente Petrolero 3 1 1 1 1 2 4

7 Nacional Potosi 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

8 Blooming 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

9 Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

10 Club Petrolero 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

11 San Jose 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

12 Real Potosi 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

1: Copa Libertadores