Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

~ Gw ~: I'm not sure what to do now, as I can only speak for my family, our costs have gone up substantially, premiums, deductibles, and out of pocket, our coverage didn't change but our costs sure did, I was hoping for some relief, especially since were healthy and have very little need for what we seem to pay so much for, I'm thinking we would be better off to just cancel our coverage all together and just pay out of pocket, this seems to be a mess that will only continue to get worse, at least for those who are paying the lion's share of the costs.