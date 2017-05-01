Smith and Blixt finish off Zurich Classic win with fourth-hole playoff birdie

After a fireworks finish to regulation on Sunday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, two teams battled in a war against par to settle the winner of the PGA Tour’s first team event since 1981.

In the end, it was the young Aussie Cameron Smith who flexed his short-game muscle, leading to the winning birdie for him and teammate Jonas Blixt, defeating long-time friends Scott Brown and Kevin Kisner on the fourth hole of sudden-death at TPC Louisiana.



Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt are team champions. (Getty Images)

The four playoff combatants, competing in better-ball format as an extension of Sunday’s final round format, struggled to hit approach shots tight, playing the par-5 18th the first two holes of extra time in par before coming up with the same result on the adjacent par-3 ninth in the third extra hole. Finally on the fourth hole, Smith’s third-shot pitch finished inside 3 feet, a putt he made for the win.

Smith, who got into The Players Championship in two weeks with the win, was at first speechless about his victory with Blixt.

“I can’t talk right now,” Smith said to CBS.

The win comes with a two-season exemption for both players, with Blixt picking up his third PGA Tour win to Smith’s first. The players get into the PGA Championship as well.

For Kisner and Brown, they were disappointed to lose after coming out the gates hot on Sunday, going out in 8-under 28 before cooling off on the final nine after a lengthy weather delay. Kisner forced the playoff with an eagle pitch-in on the final hole in near total darkness, his third hole-out of the day.

The pair, who grew up playing golf together in Aiken, S.C., said they’ll look to do one better next year.

“We had a great time, man, that was a great format,” Kisner said. “Fun to play with him in the heat. Having a chance to win is always fun. Didn’t get it done but we’ll be back next year.”