Sluggish Florida plans to pick up pace against Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida coach Jim McElwain has a new solution to his three-year-old problem: Pick up the pace.

The unranked Gators want to play with a faster tempo when they host Texas A&M on Saturday night. McElwain's offense averages 60.8 plays a game, which ranks next-to-last in the Southeastern Conference and 124th out of 129 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

It's hardly a surprise given that Florida (3-2, 3-1 SEC) is playing a redshirt freshman quarterback behind a mediocre offensive line, has two of its top playmakers suspended indefinitely and could be without big-play receiver Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) for the second consecutive game. Plus, quarterback Feleipe Franks has been benched twice and demoted once while failing to make the correct pre-snap adjustments, locking onto primary receivers and mostly ignoring the middle of the field.

Throw in the fact that the Gators are last in the league in third-down conversations, picking up a paltry 34.8 percent on the all-important downs, and it's no wonder they can't seem to stay on the field.

In hopes of improving his team's efficiency, McElwain wants more opportunities beginning against the Aggies (4-2, 2-1).

''The expectation, I would say at this point, is to play at a faster pace,'' McElwain said Monday. ''Not every play is going to be perfect, but we need to be perfect on those 'got-to have-it downs.' ... I expect to get better, and yet we need to continue to grow with those guys and we need to have a plan to put them in position to (avoid) some of the one-on-ones we get beat on up front.

''We have to have better help with chips and those things to have an opportunity to push the ball downfield. Just need to continue to build on those and get better out of it.''