SKT Wolf: 'If there is still any person who doubts me as the best support then they don’t know how to play the game'

Taiwan’s Flash Wolves once had a winning record against Korean powerhouse SK Telecom T1. After one best-of-five series at the 2017 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, that record is now in SKT’s favor. The series, outside of the start of Game 1, was not close. After SKT’s 3-0 sweep, Yahoo Esports caught up with SKT support Lee “Wolf” Jae-wan to talk about the series, their upcoming opponent, and whether he’ll now be recognized as the best support in the world.

Congratulations on the victory. How are you feeling going into the final?

I’m personally very satisfied because I can confidently say that I didn’t make any mistakes in any of the three games. I’m completely satisfied with our performance and I think the team has leveled up going into the finals.

The Flash Wolves’ bot lane was very aggressive early on. You managed to turn this back on them, but were you at all surprised by this?

During the loading phase, we saw that Karma had Thunderlord’s mastery and also Ignite, so we expected them to be very aggressive during the laning phase. But we also thought that once we get to mid and late game, Karma wouldn’t be as effective as if she’d taken another mastery.

Previously, the Flash Wolves had given you some trouble in best-of-ones. Then today, you made the 3-0 in a best-of-five look easy. Why did they give you so much trouble before and how did you prepare for this series?

I actually think that, in best-of-ones, anything can happen to any team. It just happened to us against the Flash Wolves. We are very confident in best-of-fives. Through various feedback and process of fixing our mistakes, we think that as a team in general we are stronger at best-of-fives.

Do you think that people are finally ready to acknowledge you as the best support in the world?

It’s still very late. People are starting to say that I’m the best support, but they’re still so behind. And, if there is still any person who doubts me as the best support then they don’t know how to play the game.

Out of curiosity, who do people name before you?

Last year before Worlds, I wasn’t even included in the top 20 power rankings so I don’t even know where I would be ranked. This MSI there’s [Flash Wolves’] SwordArt.

Tomorrow, Team WE plays G2 Esports. Who would you prefer to play?

I would prefer to play against Team WE. We had a pretty bad loss to them in the group stage and I want to show them how it’s done in a best-of-five.

Emily Rand’s love of the 2013 KT Rolster Bullets will never die. You can follow her on Twitter.