Six former Giants on ballot for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Six former New York Giants are among 75 players on the ballot for induction into the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Since 1869, more than five million athletes have played college football but there are only 987 players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: May 28 through June 3

Around the NFL: Tom Brady tops all NFL players on ESPN’s World Fame 100 List

What’s Trending: Veteran NFL inside reporter, John Clayton, let go by ESPN

Donte Deayon: Littlest Giant Donte Deayon has his eyes set on roster spot

Damon Harrison: Damon Harrison is the engine that makes the Giants defense go

Tavarres King: Tavarres King shines at Giants OTAs in absence of Odell Beckham Jr.

Giants OTAs.: Giants teammates don’t mind Odell Beckham Jr. (and Olivier Vernon) missing OTAs

Criteria for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame include:

A player must have received First-team All-America recognition by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and his fellow man, and love of his country. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether or not the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years

The six former Giants players nominated for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class are:

Morten Andersen-placekicker-Michigan State University (1978-81)

Andersen was a First-team All-American in 1981. He left Michigan State as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in field goals (45). He was a three-time All-Big Ten player and still holds the conference record for longest field goal (63 yards in 1981). Andersen spent the 2001 season with the Giants. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

Mark Bavaro-tight end-University of Notre Dame (1981-84)

Bavaro is one of only two Notre Dame tight ends to be named a First-team All-American. He led the Fighting Irish in receptions (32) and receiving yards (395) as a senior. He still ranks in the top-10 among Notre Dame tight ends in receptions (55) and receiving yards (771). Bavaro was selected 100th overall by the Giants in the 1985 NFL Draft. He was a key contributor to the Giants teams that won Super Bowls XXI and XXV.

Lomas Brown-offensive tackle-University of Florida (1981-84)

Brown was a two-time a 1984 consensus First-team All-American and a two-time All-SEC performer. He helped lead the Gators to three consecutive bowl berths and top-10 final national rankings in 1983 and 1984. Brown was the recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the SEC’s best blocker, in 1984. He spent the 2000 and 2001 seasons with the Giants, helping lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXV.

Kerry Collins-quarterback-The Pennsylvania State University (1991-94)

Collins was a 1994 consensus First-team All-American and winner of the Maxwell Award (presented to the nation’s most outstanding player) and Davey O’Brien Award (presented to the nation’s top quarterback). He led the nation in passing efficiency as a senior (172.9) as a senior and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Collins led the Nittany Lions to a 12-0 record, the Big Ten Championship, and final No. 2 ranking in 1994. He spent five seasons with the Giants (1998-2003), leading the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXV.

John (Jumbo) Elliott-offensive tackle-University of Michigan (1984-87)

Elliott was a two-time First-team All-American and a two-time First-team All-Big Ten selection. He paved the way for Wolverines running back Jamie Morris, who had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Elliott was selected 36th overall by the Giants in the 1988 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the Giants, helping the team win Super Bowl XXV.

Ed McCaffrey-wide receiver-Stanford University (1986-87, 1989-90)

McCaffrey was a 1990 First-team All-American and First-team All-Pac 10. He led the Cardinal in receiving yards three out of his four years. He still ranks in the top-10 at Stanford in receptions (146) and receiving yards (2,333). McCaffrey was selected by the Giants 83rd overall in the 1991 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Giants, McCaffrey went on to win three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XXIX) and Denver Broncos (Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII).

The 2018 class will officially be inducted during the 61st National Football Foundation Annual Awards on Dec. 4, 2018 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Inductees will be permanently enshrined the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later in December, and will be honored on the field during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

The post Six former Giants on ballot for induction into College Football Hall of Fame appeared first on Cover32.