SitRep: White House Talks North Korea; New USS Carl Vinson Sighting; U.S. Navy Pops Flare Near Iranian Boat;

With Adam Rawnsley

Today’s the day. The entire U.S. Senate is taking a field trip to the White House on Wednesday for an extraordinary briefing on North Korea, amid rising tensions with Pyongyang and growing questions about how the Trump administration intends to halt the regime’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

What’s next? The secretaries of State, Defense, the U.S. military’s top officer and the head of national intelligence are due to speak to senators. But what’s the point? FP’s Dan De Luce and Paul McLeary point out that the last-minute decision to hold the meeting at the White House, “coinciding with tough rhetoric from the White House and bellicose threats from North Korea, took lawmakers by surprise and fueled doubts about the Trump administration’s often disjointed efforts at crafting a policy to neutralize the North Korean nuclear threat. Administration officials have publicly jettisoned long-standing U.S. policy on North Korea but have yet to articulate what will replace it.”

A key part of Washington’s plan, it appears, is to pressure China to take a more active role in leaning on Pyongyang. “All sides understand the stakes and understand what needs to happen,” a White House official told FP, referring to discussions with China. But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it remained to be seen if China would take the necessary steps against North Korea. He added that “there is not infinite patience on our side” but did not elaborate. In case you’re overly focused on Pyongyang’s missiles however, don’t sleep on the 180,000 commandos the regime reportedly fields.

Where’s the USS Carl Vinson today? Still working its way northward, apparently. The U.S. Pacific Command says the carrier took part in exercises with the Japanese navy in the Philippine Sea earlier this week, putting the strike group somewhere south of Japan. The exercises consisted of “combined air training and information sharing to increase interoperability and communication” among the services, the command said. Several other U.S. destroyers are conducting exercises in the Sea of Japan and near the South Korean coast with the Japanese and South Korean navies, according to statements from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet and Pacific Command.

Close encounter. Over in the Arabian Gulf, the USS Mahan popped off a warning flare near an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel that had approached within 1,000 meters on Monday, according to U.S. officials. The U.S. destroyer first tried to turn away from the approaching boat, and the “Mahan made several attempts to contact the Iranian vessel by bridge-to-bridge radio, issuing warning messages and twice sounding the internationally recognized danger signal of five short blasts with the ship’s whistle, as well as deploying a flare to determine the Iranian vessel’s intentions,” Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said in a statement to the AP.

Un-diplomatic. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson invited the chairperson of the African Union to Washington for a meeting, then backed out on him at the last minute, infuriating African diplomats, several sources told FP’s Robbie Gramer. The saga began after Tillerson invited African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki to Washington the week of April 17, after Faki ended meetings at the United Nations in New York. Gramer has more:

“Several sources close to the matter say Faki scheduled his trip to Washington on April 19 and 20 while waiting for the details to be sorted out. But then Tillerson’s office went radio silent for several days, and left the head of the 55-nation bloc in the lurch and fuming, the sources said. Tillerson’s team eventually got back to Faki’s entourage as he was about to depart New York and offered a meeting with lower-level State Department officials, but Faki cancelled his Washington visit entirely.”

The other war in Syria. Turkey dramatically ramped up its bombing campaign against Kurdish fighters on Tuesday, bombing U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, killing as many as 20 of the militiamen. Another airstrike in northern Iraq, near Sinjar, killed several other fighters. Ankara gave Washington and Moscow about an hour heads up to the strikes to ensure neither had troops in the area, and then launched the predawn strike. The U.S. military command in Baghdad quickly sent a U.S. Army officer to the scene of the Syria attack, and he arrived to cheers from the Kurds and toured the bombing location.

Read More