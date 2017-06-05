As the single-year home run record stands to fall, who's next to hit 600 after Albert Pujols?

All the way back in the stone ages of 2014, the home run was dead. Strikeouts were up, walks down, offense stagnant and the one thing that could rescue it, the home run, was at a 20-year low. What happened over the next three years wasn’t simply unprecedented. It defies reason.

Major League Baseball is on pace to smash its single-season home run record in 2017 – and the weather is just beginning to warm and the balls just now starting to take off. In 2014, teams hit 0.86 home runs per game. Today, they’re averaging 1.23. That is a 43 percent increase over three years. The last jump that big over a three-year span came from 1945 to 1948, when players returned from World War II.

There is no such explanation for this jump. Unlike the 1920s, ’30s and ‘40s, when double-digit spikes and dips in home run percentage were typical, today the home run is a feature, not a bug. It isn’t just central to offense in baseball. It is offense in baseball. Players strike out more than ever. At .251, the league-wide batting average is near its low-water mark over the last half-century. Runs are scored because walks and home runs are up. Baseball has turned into a sabermetrician’s dream.

Ending the season at 1.30 home runs per game is a very real possibility – the rate tends to tick up about a tenth per game during the summer – and it would mean players hit more than 6,300 home runs, a 10.7 percent increase from the record of 5,693 set in 2000.

It’s funny, then, that in the aftermath of …

1. Albert Pujols walloping his 600th home run Saturday, one look at the home run leaderboard among active players revealed a fairly barren landscape when it comes to the next player to reach the threshold.

For all the talk that 600 lacks the cachet it once did, it is still a magnificent feat to reach, and the seeming improbability of anyone in this era post-Pujols doing so only magnifies that. The spike in home runs may change the calculus on this, but remember: Between Aug. 21, 1931, when Babe Ruth hit his 600th home run, and Aug. 8, 2002, the day before Barry Bonds launched No. 600, only three players crossed the threshold. Three, in nearly 71 years.

The decade after Bonds added five members to the club, and Pujols joined him, Ruth, Henry Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome and Sammy Sosa in it. While Pujols’ place wasn’t exactly ordained, he reached the 300-homer divide nearly a year and a half faster than his brethren, doing it seven years, three months, two days after his debut (compared to A-Rod’s eight years, eight months, 25 days).

Going from 300 to 600 was more of a struggle, though at 16 years, two months, one day of time in the big leagues, Pujols was only a month behind A-Rod for quickest to that mark, too. Those last 150 home runs, though – they’re the ones that took the longest, at more than five years. And they’re why even though …

2. Miguel Cabrera seems like a fairly decent bet to reach 600, he’s got some wood to chop, if history and his own evolution have anything to say about it.

Some details first: Cabrera, the Detroit Tigers’ star first baseman, is 34 years old and has 451 home runs. His offensive output has avoided the same cliff Pujols’ had rolled down by this point. He is under contract through 2023, giving him at least 6½ seasons to be paid to hit 149 home runs. This seems reasonable.

Now for the tough part. Only one player has hit his 600th home run past his 39th birthday: Thome. That’s not a dream killer, especially with nutrition and training what they are today. What may be is if Cabrera’s batted-ball profile doesn’t change. He is pulling the ball less than ever, just 30.5 percent of the time, and while part of the beauty of Cabrera is his opposite-field power, the older a hitter gets, the more his home runs come from the pull side. (See: Ortiz, David and, yes, Pujols, Albert.)

