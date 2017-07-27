Simone Biles shares hilarious post-wisdom teeth surgery video

Olympian Simone Biles was dazed and confused after her wisdom teeth were taken out. (Getty)

Anyone who has been forced to get their wisdom teeth removed is familiar with that loopy post-surgery feeling as a result of the strong local anesthetic commonly used during the procedure.

On Thursday, five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles did the world a huge favor by sharing her hysterical post-surgery moment via Twitter.

The 20-year-old, clearly more than a little hazy, thought she was stuck in traffic as she sat in her dentist’s chair, and yelled gibberish while operating an imaginary wheel and horn.


At least the surgery was a success! Here’s to a speedy recovery, Simone.