Simone Biles shares hilarious post-wisdom teeth surgery video

Anyone who has been forced to get their wisdom teeth removed is familiar with that loopy post-surgery feeling as a result of the strong local anesthetic commonly used during the procedure.

On Thursday, five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles did the world a huge favor by sharing her hysterical post-surgery moment via Twitter.

The 20-year-old, clearly more than a little hazy, thought she was stuck in traffic as she sat in her dentist’s chair, and yelled gibberish while operating an imaginary wheel and horn.

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017





At least the surgery was a success! Here’s to a speedy recovery, Simone.

wisdom teeth – gone ‍♀️

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017



