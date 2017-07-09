Simone Biles expertly shuts down Instagram troll who called her a bad role model

Simone Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist and she’ll take some time off if she wants to, thanks.

Biles posted a harmless Instagram shot of her enjoying a Hawaiian family vacation when a commenter decided to chide her for taking some time off.

“Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel,” the user wrote.

Biles didn’t appreciate the comment and was quick the offending user in their place.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals,” Biles replied. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved. Take a couple seats.”

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is… ✌ #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017





Once again, a reminder: Biles has four Olympic gold medals (including the individual all-around title), one Olympic bronze and 14 World Championship medals, all of which she earned before she turned 20.