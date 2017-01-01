Silva's Week 17 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games



Baltimore @ Cincinnati

Vegas Projected Score: Bengals 21.25, Ravens 20.25



Eliminated from playoff contention in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, the Ravens will be playing for pride against the division-rival Bengals, who have held seven straight quarterbacks faced outside the top-12 weekly fantasy scorers. Cincinnati has begun playing backups down the stretch of a lost season, but this game still has a low-scoring projection with Week 17’s fifth lowest total (41.5) in a battle between teams that have failed to fill up the box score all year. For the 14th non-Browns game this season, I’m having trouble getting excited about Joe Flacco, who has a 6:8 TD-to-INT ratio and pedestrian 275.1 passing-yard average in road games this year. … The Ravens’ most exciting Week 16 running back was Kenneth Dixon, who ran with pile-moving power against the Steelers while out-snapping Terrance West 37% to 30%. Unfortunately, Dixon blew a blitz protection for the second straight week and shared touches evenly with West (13), while both were vultured at the goal line by FB Kyle Juszczyk. Although their matchup is unimposing against a Bengals defense that has been trucked for a combined 60-314-1 (5.23 YPC) rushing line by Browns, Steelers, and Texans backs over its last three games, West, Dixon, and Juszczyk remain entrenched in a three-way timeshare that lowers each back’s weekly ceiling and floor.



Flacco’s target distribution since the Ravens’ Week 8 bye: Steve Smith Sr. 57; Mike Wallace 52; Dennis Pitta 48; Dixon 35; West 25; Breshad Perriman 24; Juszczyk and Kamar Aiken 22; Darren Waller 16. … Smith turned in a dominant Week 16 in Pittsburgh (7-79-1) and has ripped off big plays in consecutive games, suggesting Smith has life in his legs down the stretch of his age-37 campaign. There are all kinds of narratives in play for Smith this week. Smith stated Wednesday he’s “89 percent sure” this will be his last NFL game and teared up as he spoke of spending more time with his daughter, while Bengals LCB Dre Kirkpatrick fired at Smith publicly after Cincinnati held Sr. to 20 yards on four targets in Week 12. If we want to reach further, Smith needs 237 receiving yards to pass Tim Brown for sixth most all time. Probably more realistically, Smith needs 40 yards to enter the top-20 players all time in yards from scrimmage. At his cheap cost, it is hard to ignore Smith’s ceiling as a DFS play in a game where Flacco should force feed him targets. … I’ve given up trying to predict when Pitta’s big games will happen, but this is another prime spot against a Cincinnati defense that has given up the NFL’s third most catches (92) and second most yards (1,063) to tight ends. Pitta, of course, flopped when these clubs met in Week 12 (3-34-0). … The Bengals’ secondary strength is limiting boundary receivers, recently checking DeAndre Hopkins (3-43-0), Antonio Brown (3-58-0), and Terrelle Pryor (1-3-0). Wallace has scored one touchdown since Week 2 and managed 3-57-0 receiving when these clubs met in Week 12.



Playing with a bunch of backups against what is statistically one of the NFL’s premier defenses, most Bengals are fade worthy versus Baltimore. One exception is Rex Burkhead, who offers workhorse potential in the expected absence of Jeremy Hill (knee) with Cedric Peerman and UDFA rookie Tra Carson as the only other backs on Cincinnati’s 53-man roster. Although he managed 67 scoreless yards against Houston’s stout defense last week, Burkhead logged 16 touches on 78% of the snaps and should see more passing-game usage against the Ravens, who have allowed the NFL’s fifth most receptions (86) and eighth most receiving yards (681) to enemy backs. Baltimore’s run defense has sagged lately, conceding a 21-86-1 rushing line to LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis in Week 14, a 20-128-1 line to Ryan Mathews in Week 15, and 20-122-1 to Le’Veon Bell last week. I did lose some late-week confidence in Burkhead when Hill returned to Friday's practice on a "limited" basis and Carson was signed off the prctice squad. Still, Burkhead will be a cost-effective DFS option on full-PPR sites if Hill is declared inactive Sunday morning.



Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Bengals 17







Houston @ Tennessee

Vegas Projected Score: Titans 21.5, Texans 18.5



Tom Savage’s flaws showed up in a larger Week 16 sample, exacerbating pass-protection leakiness with deliberate movement and decision making that made it easier for Bengals back-end defenders to break on his throws and up-front defenders to pressure the Texans’ fledgling quarterback. The Texans’ staff managed Savage with kid gloves; his lone pass attempt beyond 15 yards came on a play that was negated by penalty. Week 17 opponent Tennessee offers a favorable enough matchup for Savage to make more noise. Nine of the last ten quarterbacks to face the Titans have posted top-12 fantasy results, including Blake Bortles twice, Trevor Siemian, Matt Barkley, and Cody Kessler. Still, the Texans are a run-first team and Savage is a game manager. I’m not getting my hopes up for Savage in DFS. … Alfred Blue operated as the Texans’ bellcow in Lamar Miller’s (ankle) Week 16 absence, parlaying 25 touches into 101 yards and a score on 70% of the snaps. Akeem Hunt (3 touches, 11%) mixed in lightly, and Jonathan Grimes (19%) didn’t touch the ball. Tennessee has played stout run defense lately, holding opposing running backs to a combined 106-361-2 (3.41 YPC) rushing line over its last six games. With Miller ruled out again, Blue is an entirely volume-driven RB2 option in a sub-par matchup with the Titans.



Savage’s target distribution this year: DeAndre Hopkins 21; Will Fuller 12; Ryan Griffin 8; C.J. Fiedorowicz 7; Blue and Keith Mumphery 4; Hunt, Grimes, and Wendall Williams 2; Miller and Stephen Anderson 1. … Quarterback play remains a concern for Hopkins, but his matchup is much stronger this week against a Titans secondary that has allowed eight different wide receivers to exceed 80 yards over its last six games, including Allen Robinson’s 9-147 revival last week. Hopkins is at some risk of being pulled early with Houston’s playoff seeding set, although the Texans are unlikely to rest offensive starters while trying to get Savage up to speed with his receivers. … Fuller maintains explosive potential, but his failure to realize it recently inspires little confidence, even in this plus draw. The Texans’ first-round rookie has failed to top 60 yards in nine straight games and is scoreless since Week 4. Fuller did light up the Titans in October, dropping a 7-81-1 receiving line on nine targets and returning a punt 67 yards to the house. Fuller has some dart-throw appeal as a DFS tournament correlation play with the Texans’ D/ST, which is a viable streamer against Matt Cassel. … Back from his concussion, Fiedorowicz retook the Texans’ lead tight end role in last week’s win over the Bengals, drawing seven targets to Griffin’s two on 67% of the snaps. Fiedorowicz went 4-48-1 against the Titans in Week 4 with Brock Osweiler at quarterback. I think there are a plethora of tight ends on the Week 17 slate with stronger floor-ceiling combinations.



Offensive expectations should be lowered across the board for the Titans’ offense with Matt Cassel under center, while the Texans’ D/ST has come squarely into play. A 34-year-old journeyman on his sixth NFL team, Cassel is an athletically-deficient, weak-armed passer with a frustrating tendency to make poor on-field decisions in spite of his experience and more interceptions than touchdowns in three straight seasons. … Houston’s defense poses an unfavorable matchup for DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, having held enemy running backs to a combined 135-456-0 (3.38 YPC) rushing line over its last eight games. Eliminated from playoff contention and missing Marcus Mariota (fibula) in the final game of another lost season, this could be an opportunity for the Titans to take a longer look at Henry, whose role figures to grow in 2017 after Henry took a backseat to Murray for his entire rookie year. The Titans invested a second-round pick into Henry, while Murray turns 29 in February. The tough matchup and possible workload uncertainty increase Murray’s Week 17 risk. Henry remains a low-floor flex play. … The Texans have played stout tight end coverage all season, allowing the NFL’s eighth fewest catches (62) and third fewest yards (531) to the position. They held Delanie Walker (2-34-0) in check in Week 4. Walker remains the Titans’ best bet for pass-catching production, but Mariota’s loss combined with the sub-par draw renders Delanie a riskier-than-usual Week 17 play. … Rishard Matthews turned two catches into 82 yards against the Texans in Week 4, finding an opening in Houston’s zone coverage deep out of a trips formation for a 60-yard gain. Houston has otherwise been stingy against wide receivers, holding the position to the NFL’s sixth fewest catches (174), fourth fewest yards (2,075), and fourth fewest touchdowns (12). With Cassel at quarterback, I’m not expecting a big Week 17 game from Matthews.



Score Prediction: Texans 17, Titans 16



Carolina @ Tampa Bay

Vegas Projected Score: Bucs 25.75, Panthers 20.25



Not remotely the favorable pass-defense matchup they offered early in the season, the Panthers have allowed just 1-of-8 quarterbacks faced to post top-12 fantasy results since Week 8 while limiting Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers, and Russell Wilson to a combined 5:5 TD-to-INT ratio over the last month. Jameis Winston managed a QB18 finish when these teams met in Week 5, at a time when Carolina’s defense was significantly more vulnerable than it is now. As Winston’s passing volume has been scaled back considerably, he hasn’t reached 40 attempts in a game since Week 3 and has topped 280 yards twice during that stretch. … With Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims (pectorals) on I.R., the Bucs will stick with Jacquizz Rodgers as their Week 17 bellcow back after Rodgers logged 17 touches on 61% of the snaps in last week’s loss to New Orleans. Now slated for extreme-volume usage, Rodgers handled touch counts of 35, 27, 20 on snap rates of 93%, 68%, 63% when Martin and Sims both missed Weeks 5-8. The Panthers’ run defense has been up and down lately, yielding a 75-355-4 (4.73 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last four games. As a home-favorite feature back with a probable floor in the 18-touch range and upside for far more, Rodgers is one of the top running back plays on the Week 17 slate. Facing a banged-up Panthers offense that may rest or be without several starters, the Buccaneers' D/ST makes sense as a DFS correlation play along with Quizz.



Winston’s target distribution over the past four weeks: Mike Evans 30; Cameron Brate 26; Sims and Russell Shepard 13; Adam Humphries 9; Brandon Myers 8; Josh Huff and Freddie Martino 6; Martin and Rodgers 3. … Wide receiver matchups against Carolina are no longer easy, as Julio Jones (4-60-0), Tyrell Williams (2-68-0), and Amari Cooper (4-22-0) could all recently attest. Still, the Bucs’ loss of Brate (back) to injured reserve locks in Evans as a probable target monster, particularly in scoring position. Brate ranked second among NFL tight ends in both red-zone targets (16) and targets inside the ten-yard line (7), and Evans should now dominate those looks. In a pass-catcher corps where the Bucs lack high-volume alternatives, Evans is an enticing DFS tournament play in a week he seems likely to go largely overlooked. It can’t hurt that the Panthers will be without FS Tre Boston (knee). Evans needs nine receptions to reach 100 and is 15 catches shy of league leader Antonio Brown (106), who will be resting this week. Evans is 162 yards short of NFL receiving-yards leader T.Y. Hilton (1,353).



The matchup for Carolina’s offense isn’t overly imposing or appealing, but a multitude of injuries to Panthers skill players creates reason for pause. Cam Newton has been wildly inaccurate trying to play through a debilitating throwing-arm injury, and coach Ron Rivera hasn’t ruled out the possibility Cam might be pulled early. The Bucs’ defense has given up just five touchdown passes over its last seven games. Greg Olsen is playing with an elbow injury and logged a season-low 58% snap rate last week. Jonathan Stewart has a lengthy history of foot injuries. Stewart didn’t carry the football in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Atlanta and missed practice time with another foot problem. Kelvin Benjamin won a 26-yard jump-ball score against Falcons CB Jalen Collins last week, but he continued to show no separation skills and has looked sluggish on the field for months. For better or worse, I’m fading the Panthers’ offense with the possible exception of boom-bust dart-throw Ted Ginn.



Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 17



Jacksonville @ Indianapolis

Vegas Projected Score: Colts 25.75, Jaguars 21.25



Although their 7-8 season is down the tubes, coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Monday the Colts will play this game at full tilt. “We have a huge game coming up at home against a division rival,” said Pagano, somewhat hilariously. “This is an opportunity to get to 8-8, and we signed up for 16 games. We’re going to finish and finish strong.” … Andrew Luck’s Week 17 matchup is hardly a pushover against a Jaguars defense that has held seven of its last eight quarterbacks faced outside the top-12 weekly fantasy scorers and limited Luck to 234 yards on 42 attempts (5.6 YPA) when these teams met in Week 4. Luck’s touchdown probability is also negatively impacted by weekly TD scorer Donte Moncrief’s (shoulder) loss. Still, Luck benefits from playing this January game indoors beneath the Lucas Oil Stadium roof, where Luck has a 13:4 TD-to-INT ratio across six games this season. A top-ten fantasy passer in five straight starts, Luck is typically a solid-floor play at worst and always makes sense in DFS stacks with T.Y. Hilton. Luck has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of his last eight games and has taken just two sacks over the past four behind a revamped, rookie-laden offensive line. The Jags rank 26th in the league in sacks (29). … Frank Gore needs 37 rushing yards to become the first Colt to run for 1,000 in the last nine years. Gore would also become the first running back age 33 or older to clear 1,000 rushing yards since John Riggins in 1984. Gore needs 116 yards from scrimmage to pass Thurman Thomas for ninth most all time (16,532). Gore’s Week 17 matchup still isn’t a walk in the park against a Jaguars defense that has held enemy backs to a combined 95-294-3 (3.09 YPC) rushing line over its last four games.



Moncrief has missed eight games over the past three years, and in those games T.Y. Hilton has averaged 115.9 yards and 0.6 touchdowns on 10.1 targets compared to 76.2 yards and 0.3 touchdowns on 8.6 targets with Crief in the lineup. Over the course of his career, Hilton also averages 10.6 more receiving yards per game at home. The Jaguars’ secondary is certainly tough, and impressive rookie CB Jalen Ramsey’s slot-corner experience makes it possible Ramsey chases Hilton inside on some or all plays. I’m going to keep betting on Hilton to win those matchups, especially in a game where his target projection is elevated by Moncrief’s absence. … Jack Doyle continued to operate as the Colts’ lead tight end in last week’s loss to Oakland, logging seven targets on 64% of the snaps while Dwayne Allen (4, 63%) was a close No. 2 and Erik Swoope (1, 20%) remained a bit player. This is a fine matchup for Indy’s tight ends versus a Jacksonville defense that gave up 5-60-1 to Vikings tight ends in Week 14, 9-92 to Texans tight ends in Week 15, and 4-35-1 to Titans tight ends last week. The Colts’ timeshare usage of Doyle, Allen, and Swoope still caps both their floor and ceiling. I’d take Doyle if forced to choose from the three.



Coming off his season-best game in a Week 16 beatdown of Tennessee in which Jacksonville seemingly rallied around interim coach Doug Marrone with an aggressive game plan, Blake Bortles draws another intriguing Week 17 matchup versus Chuck Pagano’s Colts, against whom Bortles has posted weekly fantasy finishes of QB3, QB4, QB8 with a 6:0 TD-to-INT ratio and two additional rushing scores over these clubs’ last three meetings. In Marrone’s first game as coach, the Jaguars moved Allen Robinson around to get him favorable matchups and increased Bortles’ freedom to challenge downfield with six attempts of 20-plus yards and 16 throws beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Bortles still carries a worrisome floor, but his playmaking potential never left and this game’s domed environment works to his benefit. He’s a high-ceiling, boom-bust DFS play in a plus matchup. … Another reason to like Bortles more than usual this week is the likelihood Jacksonville simply won’t have a running game on Sunday, forcing the Jags to lean heavily on Bortles’ arm and legs. T.J. Yeldon (ankle) was placed on I.R. this week, while Chris Ivory aggravated his longstanding hamstring injury in last week’s upset win. Denard Robinson is trying to come back from a three-week high ankle sprain. Target the passing game, not the backs.



Bortles’ targets over the last five weeks: Allen Robinson 37; Marqise Lee 33; Yeldon 25; Bryan Walters 21; Neal Sterling 15; Ben Koyack 11; Ivory 8; Allen Hurns 7. … Feeding Robinson was a point of Week 16 emphasis for Marrone, resulting in a 9-147 stat line on a team-high 12 targets. The Jaguars’ increased movement of Robinson should get him chances against Indianapolis’ cornerbacks not named Vontae Davis. Colts LCB Rashaan Melvin (knee) barely practiced this week and is listed as questionable, while slot CB Darius Butler (concussion) was ruled out on Friday. Short on pass rush and depleted on the back end, Indy has allowed the NFL’s eighth most completions of 20-plus yards (52). … The Jaguars’ likely lack of a running game should also benefit Lee, who drew seven targets in last week’s victory over Tennessee and scored twice, first on a 21-yard pass play where Lee shielded RCB LeShaun Sims with his body on a jump ball before launching a 20-yard score to Bortles on a beautifully-designed throwback pass off play action. As Jacksonville isn’t getting much production from its complementary pass catchers, Robinson and Lee’s weekly usage is secure in this possible high-scoring game. Jaguars-Colts has the third highest total on the Week 17 slate (47.0).



Score Prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 24

New England @ Miami

Vegas Projected Score: Patriots 27, Dolphins 17.5



Patriots-Dolphins looks like one of the safer fantasy-investment games on the Week 17 slate. The Pats can lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory, while the Fins can avoid traveling to Pittsburgh and instead take on the Texans with an upset win. Unless New England pulls out to a huge in-game lead, we should expect starters to play as usual. … LeGarrette Blount has the best matchup in New England’s offense versus a Dolphins defense that’s been tagged for a combined 110-616-2 (5.60 YPC) rushing line over its last five games. Blount stampeded Miami for 29-123-1 rushing in Week 2 and has a secure role with a 17.9 touch-per-game average since the Patriots’ Week 9 bye. … Dion Lewis has strung together touch counts of 20 > 17 over the past two weeks, but his passing-game usage and playing time have disappointed with only four targets during that stretch compared to James White’s 12 and snap rates of 37% > 36%. Lewis and White are seeing similar run, but Lewis is being fed the ball much more in the running game while White’s receiving usage isn’t going away. Blount will keep vulturing all short scoring chances. … Three of the last five quarterbacks to face Miami have emerged with top-three fantasy results, while Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett combined for top-three numbers when the Pats hosted the Fins in Week 2. Drawing Miami without top CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), this is a strong draw for Tom Brady, who has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 8-of-11 starts and won’t be at risk of in-game rest barring a blowout win, which seems less likely in this in-division road affair.



Brady’s targets over past six weeks: Julian Edelman 75; White 35; Malcolm Mitchell 33; Chris Hogan 24; Lewis 22; Martellus Bennett 21; Michael Floyd 2. … In an effort to keep him fresh, Edelman’s snap rates have dwindled over the past five weeks (90% > 68% > 68% > 59%> 49%). Edelman is still playing on all passing downs and has target totals of 11 > 12 > 15 > 12 > 8 during that stretch while clearing 70 yards in seven straight games. Edelman remains a high-floor PPR play who needs a touchdown to hit his ceiling. … Mitchell won't play after tweaking his knee in last week's win, enhancing Hogan's appeal as a Week 17 punt. This is a minor #RevengeGame for Hogan, who earned his “7-11” nickname with the Fins in 2011 and 2012 before latching on with the Bills. It’s debatable whether that means anything, of course. More important are Hogan's opportunity bump in Mitchell's absence and the Dolphins' loss of top CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), without whom Miami was shelled by Sammy Watkins (7-154-1) last week. The Patriots' Week 17 three-receiver set will have Hogan and Floyd outside with Edelman in the slot. Although Hogan has topped five targets in just 1-of-11 Brady starts, I would bet he vies for the team lead at Miami. … The Dolphins coughed up 8-85-2 to Charles Clay last week, 6-57 to Cardinals tight ends in Week 14, 12-129-2 to Ravens tight ends in Week 13, and 6-79-1 to 49ers tight ends in Week 12. Bennett went off (5-119-1) against them in Week 2. Bennett’s matchup is gorgeous against a zone-based Miami defense that just lost FS Isa Abdul-Quddus (neck) to injured reserve, but his usage has frustrated due to a culmination of injuries. Bennett has drawn five targets or fewer in six straight games.



Coming off his third 200-yard rushing game of the season, Jay Ajayi draws a far tougher Week 17 assignment against a Patriots run defense that ranks No. 5 in DVOA and has limited enemy backs to a combined 89-291-0 (3.27 YPC) rushing line over its last six games. The Patriots haven’t given up a rushing touchdown since Week 8. As Miami plays run-first offense and New England stamps out the run, this is a strength-on-strength battle. Ajayi is also the likeliest player Bill Belichick will game plan specifically to stop. … As the Patriots’ defense has gotten significantly better over the course of the year with improved pass rush and back-end play, just one of the last five quarterbacks to face New England has finished inside the top-20 weekly fantasy scorers. Matt Moore has had an excellent run in place of Ryan Tannehill (knee), but I’m betting it ends this week.



Moore’s target distribution this season: Kenny Stills 13; Landry 11; DeVante Parker 10; Dion Sims 7; MarQueis Gray and Damien Williams 4; Ajayi 1. … The Pats’ secondary play has stiffened considerably since Landry and Parker both topped 100 yards against them in Week 2, where most of Landry and Parker’s production came in garbage time. New England has recently contained Brandon Marshall (2-28-0), Robby Anderson (0-0), Emmanuel Sanders (3-48-0), Steve Smith Sr. (4-57-0), Mike Wallace (5-52-0), and Kenny Britt (2-67-1). Demaryius Thomas (7-91-0) is the only receiver to clear 70 yards against the Pats in the last month. … Stills leads the Dolphins in targets in Moore’s two starts, but his stat lines are 1-52-1 and 3-35-1, overcoming low volume with splash plays and an unsustainable touchdown rate. I find Stills tough to trust this week and most weeks. … Landry needs volume to pay dividends and isn’t getting it, and his matchup is difficult against CB Logan Ryan, who is now covering the slot with Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe stationed outside. After struggling on the perimeter early this season, Ryan has been terrific guarding the interior. … My guess is we’ll see Patriots top CB Butler chase Parker or at least line up against him on most of the Week 17 snaps. In a run-centric offense where no individual is being force fed targets by a backup quarterback, this pass-catcher corps looks like one to fade in Week 17.



Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Dolphins 17



Chicago @ Minnesota

Vegas Projected Score: Vikings 23.75, Bears 17.25



The best bet for Week 17 fantasy production in Chicago’s offense is Jordan Howard, who has totaled 99-plus yards in eight straight games and shredded the Vikings for 202 yards from scrimmage with a score when these teams met in Week 8. Minnesota was playing far better defense then than it is now, having allowed point totals of 34 (Colts) and 38 (Packers) in consecutive weeks. The Bears have spoken openly of trying to get Howard 61 yards to break Matt Forte’s franchise rookie rushing record. … Each of the last three quarterbacks to face the Vikings has posted top-ten fantasy results, giving Matt Barkley another reasonably favorable draw after last week’s five-pick meltdown against Washington. Barkley has still thrown eight touchdown passes through five starts and cleared 300 yards in 3-of-5 games, while this game’s domed environment at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium helps Barkley’s outlook as a two-quarterback-league play and long-shot DFS tournament option. Due to his weak arm and lack of familiarity with his pass-catcher corps, Barkley will likely stay turnover prone. On the season, Barkley’s TD-to-INT ratio stands at 8:12 with three fumbles, losing one. On paper, this game sets up especially well for Minnesota’s fantasy D/ST on the off chance it actually shows up and plays to its potential for once.



Barkley’s targets over the past two weeks: Cameron Meredith 25; Alshon Jeffery 19; Deonte Thompson 14; Howard 7; Daniel Brown 6; Josh Bellamy 5; Jeremy Langford 3. … Meredith has drawn eight or more targets in 4-of-5 Barkley starts, topping 100 yards in back-to-back games. As Meredith plays slot receiver in Chicago’s three-wide “11 personnel” packages, he will benefit from matchups similar to those preyed on by Jordy Nelson (9-154-2) last week. Randall Cobb’s (ankle) inactivity upped Nelson’s slot usage, and Jordy destroyed interior matchups against the Vikings’ linebackers and safeties. … Jeffery runs over 80% of his routes on the perimeter, where he’ll do Week 17 battle with stingy outside CBs Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman. Jeffery’s receiving lines through two starts with Barkley are 6-89-1, 5-92-0 while Meredith has 9-104, 9-135-1 in that span. Based on matchups and to-date usage with Barkley under center, I’m picking Meredith to lead the Bears in receiving for the fourth straight week.



The Bears’ defense has been burned up badly in consecutive games, yielding point totals of 30 (Packers) and 41 (Redskins) while surrendering top-12 fantasy quarterback results in five of the past seven weeks. The matchup is strong for Sam Bradford, who has quietly topped 290 passing yards in three straight games in Minnesota’s pass-first offense. While Bradford is not typically someone worth getting excited about – even as he comes off a 350-yard, three-score garbage-time-driven performance in last week’s loss to Green Bay – facing a backsliding Chicago defense indoors does give Bradford more appeal than usual this week. … The Bears have given up 100-plus rushing yards in six straight games and have been completely gutted the past two weeks for a combined 50-385-5 (7.70 YPC) rushing line by Packers and Redskins running backs. With Adrian Peterson (groin) out again, Jerick McKinnon is an enticing low-cost DFS running back play on full-PPR sites against the Bears after logging a season-high 69% of the Vikings’ Week 16 snaps and drawing six targets or more for the fourth straight game. Matt Asiata remains a goal-line threat and obstacle in the way of McKinnon hitting his theoretical ceiling.



Bradford’s target distribution over the past month: Kyle Rudolph 39; Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs 30; McKinnon 27; Cordarrelle Patterson 19; Charles Johnson 15; Asiata 8. … DeSean Jackson (5-114) and Pierre Garcon (4-94) creamed Chicago’s perimeter coverage on dig routes last week, pass patterns Thielen is certainly capable of mimicking. As Diggs will miss this game with a hip strain, Thielen will operate as the Vikings' uncontested No. 1 wideout following last week's 202-yard explosion. Diggs has sat out two games this season, and in them Thielen has recorded catch totals of 7 and 8 on target totals of 8 and 11. 40 receiving yards short of 1,000, Thielen is one of the best bets for double-digit targets on the Week 17 slate. The Vikings' passing offense should also benefit from the Bears' loss of outside pass rushers Leonard Floyd (concussion) and Pernell McPhee (shoulder), whose absence should give Bradford more time in the pocket to find openings deep. Bears top CB Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable and was a huge liability last week. ... The Bears don’t pose an overwhelmingly favorable tight end matchup with ILB Jerrell Freeman back from his suspension, but Rudolph’s consistent volume makes him difficult to ignore. Rudolph has drawn at least eight targets in five straight games and leads all NFL tight ends in red-zone targets (22) and targets inside the ten-yard line (9). The Bears did hold Rudolph to a 5-31-0 receiving line on six targets when these teams met in Week 8. Rudolph's target floor and ceiling are enhanced by Diggs' loss. ... Patterson should take over as the Vikings' No. 2 wideout, although his target totals are 6 and 5 in Diggs' previous missed games. Where Patterson makes the most sense is in DFS correlations with the Vikings' D/ST. Patterson has returned five kickoffs for touchdowns over the past four years.



Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Bears 20



Buffalo @ NY Jets

Vegas Projected Score: Bills 22.75, Jets 19.25



On the same day they fired Rex Ryan, the Bills made the business decision to bench Tyrod Taylor, who was Ryan’s handpicked quarterback and is owed nearly $30 million next season including a $15.5 million option bonus due in March. They’ll turn to 2013 first-round bust E.J. Manuel, a scattershot passer with shaky confidence and poor career rate stats, including a 58.8% completion rate and 6.5 yards-per-attempt average. The matchup is favorable against a Jets defense that has allowed 14 touchdown passes in five games since its Week 11 bye, lacks speed at defensive back to hang with Sammy Watkins, and allowed a top-five fantasy finish to Taylor in these clubs’ Week 2 meeting. A big game still seems like an extreme long shot for Manuel, who has thrown multiple touchdown passes in just 5-of-27 career games (16 starts). … Despite the quarterback downgrade, LeSean McCoy remains squarely in play against the collapsed Jets, who aren’t particularly imposing in run defense, either, allowing a combined 194-852-5 (4.39 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over their last seven games. Opponents are averaging 33.3 points per game against the Jets over the last month. With Le’Veon Bell expected to be inactive and Ezekiel Elliott at great risk of resting, David Johnson is the No. 1 running back play on the Week 17 slate. I like McCoy as the No. 2. … Mike Gillislee has proven to be one of the NFL’s most effective complementary backs, but his workload is too unreliable for confident fantasy usage. Gillislee has reached double-digit touches once over his last four games and needs goal-line vultures to offer any substantive value.



Sammy Watkins reaffirmed his long-ball explosiveness by racing past multiple Dolphins cover men on a 53-yard bomb despite a slight underthrow from Taylor in Week 16. Watkins also got behind LCB Xavien Howard for a diving, basket-catch 38-yard score. Allowing the NFL’s tenth most completions of 20-plus yards (51) and fourth most of 40-plus (12), the Jets offer a mouth-watering draw for Watkins. Manuel’s ability to get him the ball is obviously Watkins’ foremost obstacle. … White-hot Clay has strung together consecutive stat lines of 3-52-1, 7-72-1, 8-85-2, settling in as the possession complement to Watkins’ deep threat. The Jets have given up a whopping seven touchdowns to tight ends over their last four games. Again, Manuel’s under-center presence is a significant Week 17 roadblock for Clay. … A near-full-time player again, Woods’ snap rate jumped to 86% in last week’s loss to Miami. Unfortunately, Woods has scored one touchdown this season and topped 50 yards in just one of his last eight games.



At the beginning of the week, I was intrigued by the idea of going back to Bilal Powell against a Bills defense that has been eviscerated on the ground lately, giving up a combined 117-658-7 (5.62 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last four games. Buffalo has allowed nine rushing TDs over the past five weeks. Unfortunately, Powell missed most of the practice week with an illness and a knee injury. Jets beat reporters say he will "try to play," which doesn't sound promising for Powell's box-score outlook.



Score Prediction: Bills 23, Jets 13



Dallas @ Philadelphia

Vegas Projected Score: Eagles 23.25, Cowboys 19.75



As the No. 1-seeded Cowboys have already locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, Ezekiel Elliott ceded the final quarter and a half to Darren McFadden in last Monday night’s blowout win over Detroit, a rest scenario that figures to begin earlier in Philadelphia. Elliott is expected to have a very limited window in which to pursue historical benchmarks. He is 177 yards short of Eric Dickerson’s all-time rookie rushing record (1,808). With the lowly Eagles favored by 3.5 points, Vegas agrees we won’t see much of Dallas’ starters in this game. McFadden, Alfred Morris, and Lance Dunbar are better bets for Week 17 snaps and touches. McFadden missed Friday's practice with an illness and is listed as questionable, making it uncertain whether McFadden will be fit for a significant workload. … Dak Prescott is likely to get an even quicker hook, especially after the Cowboys ruled out LT Tyron Smith (knee) on Tuesday. Coming on in relief will be Mark Sanchez. ESPN reported Friday morning that Tony Romo will likely make an appearance, but probably not for longer than a possession or two at the tail end of the game.



Cowboys pass catchers are all at risk of being pulled early or having to play part or all of this game with Sanchez at quarterback. One intriguing long-shot play is Brice Butler, who usually logs around 25% of Dallas’ offensive snaps but could see an uptick into the 60-70% range if the Cowboys follow through on resting Dez Bryant and/or Terrance Williams. At least one Dallas wideout is probably going to have a big game against Philly’s weak cornerbacks. Here are notable receiving lines allowed by the Eagles over their last seven games: 11-150 (Odell Beckham), 10-135 (Julio Jones), 5-113-2 (Davante Adams), 4-104 (Doug Baldwin), 3-102-1 (DeSean Jackson), 5-95-1 (Brandon LaFell), 8-91 (Jordy Nelson), 8-84 (Victor Cruz), 1-76-1 (Taylor Gabriel), 4-66 (Tyler Boyd), 7-61-1 (Sterling Shepard), 5-59-1 (Pierre Garcon), 2-40-1 (Steve Smith Sr.). The Eagles have allowed eight touchdowns to enemy wideouts over their last five games.



As Wendell Smallwood (MCL), Ryan Mathews (neck), and Kenjon Barner (hamstring) are all on I.R., the Eagles’ backfield has been reduced to Darren Sproles, undrafted rookie Byron Marshall, and practice squadder Terrell Watson. Although Sproles seems like the far-and-away best bet for Eagles running back touches, coach Doug Pederson spoke this week of an “expanded role” for Marshall, a 5-foot-9, 201-pound scatback with pedestrian speed (4.56) and a wide receiver background. Missing DLs Cedric Thornton (ankle), Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, foot), and Demarcus Lawrence (back), the Cowboys allowed a combined 19-89-2 (4.68 YPC) rushing line to Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington in last Monday night’s win over Detroit. Sproles and Marshall are catch-first backs, however, and not interior grinders, and their workload distribution is unclear. Albeit specific to PPR leagues, I would take my chances with Sproles if forced to select an Eagles back for Week 17.



Carson Wentz’s targets over the last three weeks: Jordan Matthews 27; Zach Ertz 23; Trey Burton 17; Nelson Agholor 13; Brent Celek 7; Sproles and Dorial Green-Beckham 5. … Last Monday night’s matchup with the Cowboys woke up Eric Ebron (8-93) after Ebron failed to clear 40 yards in four straight previous games. The Cowboys got dusted by Cameron Brate (5-73-1) the week before. On the season, Dallas has allowed the NFL’s second most catches (100) and third most yards (1,012) to tight ends. As fellow interior pass catcher Matthews (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game, Ertz is in prime position against a Dallas defense that may opt to rest critical mid-field defenders WLB Sean Lee, SS Barry Church, and FS Byron Jones. Ertz drew a season-high 15 targets and dropped a 9-79-1 receiving line on the Bengals when Matthews’ recurring ankle injury cost him Week 13. In DFS tournaments, Ertz makes for an attractive lower-owned pivot off of Travis Kelce, who is the clear-cut No. 1 tight end on the Week 17 slate. I think there's a strong case to be made for Ertz as this week's No. 2 tight end play.



Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20



Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Vegas Projected Score: Steelers 24.75, Browns 18.75



From a fantasy football standpoint, Browns-Steelers is an ugly game shrouded in uncertainty with Pittsburgh planning to rest as many starters as possible and Cleveland seemingly willing to use multiple quarterbacks while probably not wanting to blow the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft with another win. Although there was early-week buzz in the DFS community concerning DeAngelo Williams, not to be forgotten is the 33-year-old’s chronic knee injury, which has bothered Williams since early October and forced him to undergo surgery on November 9. Williams experienced knee swelling in mid-December and has played one offensive snap since having the procedure. We can’t be surprised if Fitzgerald Toussaint equals or out-touches Williams against the Browns. … Landry Jones will get the Week 17 quarterback start. Although Jones acquitted himself reasonably well in a Week 7 spot start versus New England, the Pats showed an extremely vanilla game plan, refusing to blitz and allowing Jones to rack up short completions. Jones also had the services of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell in that game, and neither will be active against the Browns. Jones’ pass-catcher corps will likely consist of Eli Rogers, Cobi Hamilton, Xavier Grimble, and Jesse James. I’d go with Rogers if forced to choose from that corps.



38-year-old James Harrison is fully expected to rest, but the Steelers will likely play more defensive than offensive starters against the Browns. This is a bad matchup for Robert Griffin III in Pittsburgh, whose defense has allowed just 1-of-8 quarterbacks faced to post top-12 fantasy results since its Week 8 bye, also holding 7-of-8 quarterbacks below 265 passing yards. When the Steelers visited Cleveland in Week 9, they sacked Cody Kessler and Josh McCown eight times and forced two turnovers while eliminating the Browns’ running game, holding Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson to 20 scoreless yards on ten carries. Speaking Thursday, coach Hue Jackson said he “won’t hesitate” to turn to Kessler during the game if Griffin struggles. … The lone Cleveland skill player I might leave the light on for is Terrelle Pryor, who needs 87 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the year and racked up 97 yards on five catches when these clubs met earlier in the season, albeit in a more functional passing offense with Kessler and McCown at the controls. Playing through a finger injury, Pryor has done almost nothing with Griffin at quarterback.



Score Prediction: Steelers 17, Browns 13



4:25 PM ET Games



NY Giants @ Washington

Vegas Projected Score: Redskins 26, Giants 18.5



The Giants have posed a daunting matchup for enemy quarterbacks all season, yielding an NFC-low 14 touchdown passes and allowing top-12 fantasy results to just 2-of-15 quarterbacks faced. There are two reasons to be high on Redskins skill-position players despite the poor on-paper matchup. The first is that Washington will be going all out in a win-and-in game where the Skins can clinch a playoff berth simply by beating the G-Men. The second is that the Giants are at the opposite end of the spectrum with nowhere to move off the NFC’s No. 5 seed with likely intentions of resting as many starters as possible. We do not know who will be dressing or playing extensively on the Giants’ side, so it’s hard to pinpoint specifically favorable matchups for Redskins offensive players. But Kirk Cousins, Rob Kelley, DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, and Jamison Crowder may have the opportunity to play this game against mostly backup defenders. Jordan Reed (shoulder) is harder to take seriously based on his uncertain health. As top CB Janoris Jenkins (back) is one of the most logical Giants defenders to rest, Jackson would be my No. 1 DFS target on Washington’s side. On an otherworldly tear down the stretch of his contract year, Jackson has recorded 100-plus receiving yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last six games.



Although the Giants have publicly claimed their starters will play against the Redskins, coach Ben McAdoo was noncommittal this week when asked if Giants starters will play four quarters. No one outside the organization believes the G-Men will play this game at full tilt, with beat writers expecting starters to rest and the Vegas line moving from five points in Washington’s favor to as much as nine points at some books. Locked into the NFC’s No. 5 seed, the Giants are one of a handful of teams with nowhere to move in terms of playoff positioning. We should expect journeyman backup Josh Johnson to out-snap Eli Manning and undrafted rookie Roger Lewis to get more run than Odell Beckham.



Score Prediction: Redskins 27, Giants 14



New Orleans @ Atlanta

Vegas Projected Score: Falcons 31.5, Saints 24.5



Saints-Falcons has fulfilled the narrative that game two of two-game division series tends to be lower scoring. These teams’ last four front-end games have produced 31-21, 37-34, 23-17, 31-27 finishes with in-season rematch results of 20-17, 30-14, 17-13, 23-13. This game remains likelier than not to shoot out with the highest total on the Week 17 slate (56.0), while these teams rank first (Falcons) and second (Saints) in the NFL in scoring. Drew Brees’ three yardage totals against Atlanta since Dan Quinn became Falcons head coach are 312, 323, 376. The Saints lead the NFL in pass attempts, while the Falcons have allowed the NFL’s most pass attempts per game. As only three defenses have surrendered more passing touchdowns than the Falcons (29) this year, Brees is a shoo-in top-three quarterback play at the Georgia Dome. … “Angry” Mark Ingram indeed ran angry in last week’s win over the Bucs, parlaying 20 touches into 93 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 68% of the snaps. Tim Hightower (9 touches, 21%) and Travaris Cadet (2, 7%) took clear backseats. Although Atlanta’s run defense can be vulnerable from a rushing-efficiency standpoint, the Falcons’ tendency to pile up points and force opponents into negative script renders them a mediocre matchup for enemy backs who aren’t used consistently in the passing game. Atlanta has faced the NFL’s fifth fewest rushing attempts per game (23.1). Ingram did total 107 yards with a score when these teams met in Week 3, and this game’s high-scoring projection elevates Ingram’s touchdown probability as an upside RB2 play. While Ingram has amassed touch totals of 19 > 20 over the past two weeks, Hightower hasn’t reached 15 touches in a game since Week 12. Ingram is 60 rushing yards short of his first-career 1,000-yard season and one touchdown shy of a career-high 10.



Brees’ target distribution over the past two weeks: Michael Thomas 18; Brandin Cooks 17; Willie Snead 16; Cadet and Ingram 7; Coby Fleener 6; Hightower 4. … In the absence of Desmond Trufant, plus-sized receivers Kelvin Benjamin (4-63-1), Kenny Britt (7-82), Jordan Matthews (6-73), and Mike Evans (11-150-2) have given Atlanta’s secondary the most problems recently. New Orleans’ biggest receiver (6’3/212), Thomas went 7-71-1 on 11 targets when these teams played in Week 3. Thomas needs 19 receiving yards to reach 1,000, a feat accomplished by just 16 rookies in league history. … Cooks has had three straight slow games (2-13-0, 5-22-0, 4-41-0) against the Falcons in large part because he was shadowed by Trufant, who is now on injured reserve. Cooks has drawn at least eight targets in four straight weeks and has caught at least five passes in 6-of-7 road games this year with four seven-catch efforts mixed in. A monster big-play threat with a better floor than commonly perceived, Cooks has 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 7-of-9 games played indoors this year and one of the highest yardage ceilings on the Week 17 slate. … Snead missed these teams’ Week 3 meeting with a toe injury. New Orleans’ slot receiver has scored in just 1-of-12 games since and has cleared 60 yards in 4-of-14 games this year. With Trufant on the shelf, rookie slot CB Brian Poole has stepped up as arguably the Falcons’ best cornerback this season. … With one touchdown over his last ten games and one game above 60 yards during that span, Fleener is an extremely tough Week 17 sell even in a great matchup. Fleener’s snap rate dipped back down to 42% in last week’s win over Tampa Bay, getting out-snapped by superior blocker John Phillips (66%). Fleener also ran a four-week-low 20 pass routes against the Buccaneers.



The Falcons can clinch the NFC’s No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye with a win over New Orleans. If Atlanta loses and Seattle beats San Francisco, the Seahawks would become the second seed. It’s all hands on deck for Dan Quinn’s team, which has scored at least 28 points in six straight home games. Matt Ryan’s TD-to-INT ratio at the Georgia Dome is 15:4 with a 321.4-yard average compared to a 295.4-yard average on the road. Ryan arguably has the highest floor-ceiling combination among quarterbacks on the Week 17 slate. … Tevin Coleman took over last week’s game in Carolina on Atlanta’s first drive of the fourth quarter, ripping off a wide-open 31-yard gain on a third-and-21 wheel route before busting a 55-yard tackle-breaking touchdown run on the very next play. Coleman has now scored eight of his ten touchdowns in road games this year, while Devonta Freeman has scored 10-of-12 touchdowns at home. It’s probably just a case of variance, but notable in what amounts to a 15-game sample size. The Saints have given up five rushing touchdowns over their last three games. Coleman is always a tantalizing DFS tournament play based on his big-play potential, but Freeman is typically the higher-floor option and the preferred play between the two this week. It certainly doesn’t hurt Freeman or Coleman’s Week 17 case that New Orleans has allowed the NFL’s second most receiving yards (777) to running backs this season.



As Atlanta won last week’s game in Carolina handily – they went up 13-0 in the first quarter and led 20-3 at half before prevailing 33-16 – the Falcons were able to take their foot off the gas with Julio Jones’ playing time, easing him in on 62% of the snaps. This is an important game for the Falcons and probably won’t be as easily won against a high-scoring division rival. There are a number of DFS “chalk” plays that stand out this week – e.g. David Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson – and there are lower-owned tournament plays that stand out as well. Julio, LeSean McCoy, and Mike Evans are probably my three favorite high-priced DFS tournament bets this week. The Saints placed top CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) on I.R. late last week and have allowed nine touchdowns to enemy wideouts over their last seven games while busting Evans' (7-97-1) three-game slump last week. … Taylor Gabriel (foot) and Austin Hooper (knee) were ruled out on Friday, locking in Mohamed Sanu as Atlanta's No. 2 pass option while Aldrick Robinson gets elevated to No. 3. Sanu has not been a particularly high-floor or high-ceiling fantasy option this year, but the bump in opportunity in Week 17's likeliest shootout gives Sanu more fantasy appeal than usual. On the off chance Julio remains limited and/or the Saints' defense sells out to stop him, Sanu would be positioned for a sneaky-big game.



Score Prediction: Falcons 27, Saints 24



Arizona @ Los Angeles

Vegas Projected Score: Cardinals 23.25, Rams 17.25



Despite being eliminated from playoff contention several weeks ago, the Cardinals have continued to play at full throttle while pursuing records. David Johnson is still a whopping 382 yards shy of Ottis Anderson’s single-season franchise rushing mark (1,605), but he can move into second place with 153 yards in L.A. After gaining only(?) 41 yards through the air in last week’s win over Seattle, Johnson needs 159 to reach his goal of 1,000 yards receiving. Johnson can become the first player in NFL history to total 100 yards from scrimmage in all 16 games by doing so against the Rams. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m putting Johnson in every DFS lineup this week. … Playing his best football down the stretch of an otherwise uneven age-36 campaign – he turned 37 on Tuesday – Carson Palmer enters the season finale with multiple touchdown passes in six of his last eight games and 280-plus yards in seven of his last nine. Week 17 opponent Los Angeles has allowed 16 touchdown passes over the last six weeks, while four of the last five quarterbacks to face the Rams have notched top-seven fantasy results. Palmer is playing well consistently again, and he will have minimal DFS ownership in a fantasy-friendly Week 17 draw.



Palmer’s targets over the last two weeks: J.J. Nelson 18; Larry Fitzgerald 13; Johnson 12; Jermaine Gresham 9; John Brown 8; Brittan Golden 4. … Since replacing the departed Michael Floyd as a starter two games ago, Nelson has logged target totals of 11 and 7 on snap rates of 78% and 70%, producing stat lines of 5-38-1 and 3-131-1. Nelson has a monster yardage ceiling and an underrated floor in a high-volume role. … Fitzgerald is scoreless in ten straight games and has averaged just 49 yards over the past six weeks. Fitzgerald is intriguing in PPR leagues only because he needs eight catches to break his own franchise record for single-season receptions. The Rams also appear likely to be without slot corner Lamarcus Joyner (ankle). Fitzgerald runs over 60% of his routes in the slot. … Gresham is a Week 17 fade against a Rams defense allowing the NFL’s fifth fewest receptions (58) and fourth fewest yards (584) to tight ends. Jimmy Graham (1-31-0) and Martellus Bennett (2-4-0) have struggled against L.A. recently.



Especially with Kenny Britt (shoulder) listed as doubtful, the Cardinals’ defense is a much better fantasy bet than any Rams skill-position player. Arizona’s defensive line dominated Seattle’s offensive line en route to six sacks in last week’s upset win and should have similar success versus Los Angeles’ leaky front five. Over his last five starts, overmatched Rams rookie Jared Goff has committed nine turnovers and absorbed 18 sacks. The defenses who have faced Los Angeles during that five-game stretch have posted weekly finishes of DEF6 (49ers), DEF12 (Seahawks), DEF1 (Falcons), DEF6 (Patriots), and DEF10 (Saints). Goff has particularly struggled against the blitz, and Arizona is one of the NFL’s blitz-heaviest teams. In DFS, David Johnson plus Arizona's D/ST is the best running back-defense correlation play on the board this week.



Score Prediction: Cardinals 28, Rams 3



Oakland @ Denver

Vegas Projected Score: Broncos 21, Raiders 19.5



No Raiders skill-position players are remotely tempting Week 17 fantasy plays in Denver with Matt McGloin at quarterback. The Raiders will be playing this game at full throttle, but their backfield has again devolved into a three-headed monster, and there are no strong data points suggesting McGloin will have Week 17 success with a particular pass catcher against a No Fly Zone Broncos secondary that has held Amari Cooper to stat lines of 6-56-0, 0-0, 4-47 and Michael Crabtree to 2-27-0, 4-19-0, 4-54-0 over the past two seasons with a healthy Derek Carr. Although the Broncos got spanked in last Sunday night’s loss to Kansas City, they haven’t given up a touchdown to a wide receiver in five games and erased Jeremy Maclin (3-9-0) and Tyreek Hill (0-0) in Week 16. Cooper admitted after last week’s win over Indianapolis that he’s been dealing with chronic shoulder pain for the last month.



I also want to fade the Broncos’ offense. Coach Gary Kubiak said Trevor Siemian will start against the Raiders, but Paxton Lynch will enter at some point, probably at halftime. Justin Forsett and Devontae Booker remain entrenched in an ineffective RBBC, while Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas’ outlooks are hindered by the eventual insertion of Lynch. I would pick Sanders over Thomas if forced to choose from the two because Sanders' playing style should cause the most fits for Oakland's plus-sized cornerbacks.



Score Prediction: Broncos 17, Raiders 14



Kansas City @ San Diego

Vegas Projected Score: Chiefs 25.25, Chargers 19.25



The Chiefs can lock up the AFC West and AFC’s No. 2 seed with a Week 17 win at Qualcomm and a Raiders loss in Denver. Kansas City will be all systems go. … Alex Smith remains an uninspiring fantasy bet against the Chargers, who have held eight of their last ten quarterbacks faced outside of the top-12 weekly fantasy scorers. Even in plus draws, Smith offers neither an appealing floor nor ceiling. His best finish over the past five weeks is QB10, and Smith has finished inside the top-15 fantasy passers just once during that span. … Kansas City’s running game has become a fantasy wasteland. Chiefs backs have combined for a putrid 200-675-2 (3.38 YPC) rushing line over their last ten games, while an increasingly ineffective Spencer Ware left last week’s game with a rib injury and will be a game-time decision against the Bolts. It’s quite possible Ware will lose carries to Charcandrick West, who mopped up the Chiefs’ Week 17 win over Denver as Kansas City’s clock-killing back. Although he flopped with 74 scoreless yards in a Week 9 spot start against Jacksonville, West would become a lot more interesting if we receive word Sunday that Ware won't play. West handled 16 touches on 76% of the snaps in that game and would offer bankable usage with a shot at 20-plus touches in Ware's absence.



Smith’s targets over the past three weeks: Travis Kelce 25; Jeremy Maclin 15; Tyreek Hill 14; Chris Conley and Demetrius Harris 9; Ware 8; Albert Wilson 2. … After shutting down Terrelle Pryor (3-36-0), Amari Cooper (1-28-0), Kelvin Benjamin (1-11-0), and Mike Evans (3-38-0) over the last month, Chargers top CB Casey Hayward figures to draw Maclin in coverage. … This is a stronger matchup for Kelce, who enters Week 17 with six games of 100-plus yards over his last nine after setting career highs in catches (11) and yards (160) in last week’s win over Denver. Kelce complained about his role following Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to Tennessee and was rewarded with his third double-digit-target game (12) of the season. Hayward's probable shutdown of Maclin should keep funneling targets in Kelce's direction. Kelce is the No. 1 tight end play on the board this week. … Hill played an eight-week-low 36% of the Chiefs’ snaps in Week 16 and will continue to need long splash plays to return value. Hill has gone consecutive games without so much as catching a pass, yet has scored on long run plays in each of those two games. Hill has become one of the NFL’s most exciting players, but he is treading on thin ice as a fantasy asset.



A sneaky-strong target for opposing passing-game production in the first half of the season when they were struggling to generate pass rush, the Chiefs are no longer an attackable team for enemy passers. Each of the last three quarterbacks to face Kansas City (Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Trevor Siemian) has failed to finish inside the top-30 weekly fantasy scorers, while Kansas City has held seven of its last nine opponents below 20 points. The Chiefs rank third in the NFL in interceptions (13) and Philip Rivers leads the league in picks (19) with 12 INTs over his last six games. There are some narratives in play with this tentatively expected to be the Chargers’ final game at Qualcomm and Antonio Gates still in pursuit of the NFL’s tight end touchdown record. San Diego is also unlikely to field much of a running game. Still, I think the opportunistic Kansas City defense is more likely to turn in a strong fantasy game than Rivers in this spot. … Ruled out on Friday, Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) will be spelled by a combination of in-season waiver pickup Ronnie Hillman and practice-squad signee Andre Williams. Hillman is a painfully ineffective runner with 90 yards on 34 carries (2.65 YPC) this season, but he does have a chance at a lot of Week 17 usage. I still wouldn't rule out double-digit carries for two-down grinder Williams, who has been with the Chargers' organization since early September and should know the offense well. The Chargers thought enough of Williams to claim him off waivers from the Giants at final cuts and stash him on their practice squad all year, and may want to see what Williams can do in this inconsequential test-run spot. Ultimately, I don't want much to do with San Diego's backfield this week.



Rivers’ targets since the Chargers’ Week 11 bye: Tyrell Williams 41; Dontrelle Inman 36; Antonio Gates 28; Travis Benjamin 16; Hunter Henry 13. … As the Broncos, Titans, and Raiders’ wideouts all failed to win against Kansas City’s stingy man coverage in Weeks 14-16, the Chiefs have gone three straight weeks without allowing a touchdown to an enemy wide receiver. This is a sub-par matchup for Williams, who hasn’t topped 70 yards since before San Diego’s Week 11 bye while playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder. … Apparently feeling urgency to get him past Tony Gonzalez in the tight end touchdown record books, the Chargers upped Gates’ Week 16 snap rate to a season-high 84%. He tied a season high with 44 pass routes run, also setting season highs in targets (13), catches (8), and yards (94). In Week 17, Gates has the worst matchup possible against a Chiefs defense yielding the NFL’s third fewest catches (53) and sixth fewest yards (624) to tight ends. Speaking this week, Gates left the door open to continue his career for one more season, perhaps lessening Rivers’ incentive to force the ball to Gates. … Whereas Williams and Gates have difficult matchups, Inman does not against burnable Chiefs slot CB Steven Nelson. Albeit never a high-upside play, Inman has drawn ascending target totals of 7 > 8 > 10 over the past three weeks and should resume offering an okay PPR floor. … Benjamin blew past the Browns’ secondary for a 50-yard bomb on the opening drive of last week’s loss to Cleveland, but he wasn’t heard from much thereafter. Benjamin is essentially unusable in fantasy with fewer than five targets in six straight games.



Score Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 20



Seattle @ San Francisco

Vegas Projected Score: Seahawks 26.25, 49ers 16.75



The Seahawks remain in the mix for the NFC’s No. 2 seed, attainable if the Saints knock off the Falcons and Seattle downs San Francisco. As New Orleans and Atlanta play at the same time slot (4:25 ET), we should expect Seattle to be full go for the entirety of this game barring a monster Falcons blowout. Russell Wilson made quick work of the 49ers when these teams met in Week 3, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt and letting Christine Michael do most of the scoring before Trevone Boykin and Alex Collins closed up shop. The 49ers pose an easy passing-game matchup, yielding the NFL’s fourth most touchdown passes (29) and fifth highest passer rating (97.1). Wilson is set up for another big box score and figures to be minimally owned in DFS for the third straight week after finishing the last two top five in fantasy points. … This is a get-right spot for Thomas Rawls, who missed the second half of last week’s loss to Arizona with a shoulder “bruise,” but practiced fully this week and will be in the starting lineup. Over the last four games, Jordan Howard (32-117-3), Bilal Powell (29-145-2), Devonta Freeman (20-139-3), and Todd Gurley (23-67-1) have all performed at or above expectations against the Niners. The up-and-down nature of Seattle’s run game renders Rawls a boom-bust bet, but his odds of booming are enhanced in this matchup. Michael went off (20-106-2) when the Seahawks played the 49ers in Week 3.



Wilson's target distribution over the last seven weeks: Doug Baldwin 64; Jermaine Kearse 44; Tyler Lockett 38; Jimmy Graham 34; Paul Richardson 14; Rawls 11; Luke Willson 6. … As Lockett left last week’s game early with a broken leg, Baldwin set a career high with 19 targets and will remain the focal point of a Seahawks offense that has been uneven at best in the running game, is now missing its most dynamic deep threat and manufactured-touch player, and has gotten less and less from Graham as the season has progressed. Baldwin is in an extremely intriguing Week 17 spot. Seattle may lean heavily on Baldwin to move the chains, while he shredded San Francisco for an 8-164-1 stat line on ten targets in Week 3. The 49ers also lost slot CB Jimmie Ward (broken collarbone) to injured reserve last week. Baldwin runs nearly 75% of his routes in the slot. … With Lockett out of the picture, Kearse and Richardson are worth opportunity-based discussion. Kearse has cleared 60 yards in 1-of-15 games and 70 yards in 0-of-15. Kearse scored his first touchdown of the year last week. 4.4-flat burner Richardson figures to inherit Lockett’s vertical-stretcher role and handle both kickoff and punt returns, giving him some long-shot appeal in DFS correlations with the Seahawks’ D/ST. … Graham went off (6-100-1) in Seattle’s Week 3 date with San Francisco, but his targets have dipped significantly late in the season while being asked to block more due to offensive-line deficiencies. The matchup is strong, but Graham’s recent production suggests he can only be viewed as a touchdown-or-bust tight end.



With Carlos Hyde (MCL) back on the shelf, I’m having a hard time making a case for any 49ers as Week 17 fantasy plays. Hyde’s absence leaves behind a probable three-way running back committee of DuJuan Harris, Shaun Draughn, and Mike Davis. The Niners also signed onetime preseason star RB Raheem Mostert off their practice squad on Saturday. Colin Kaepernick’s weapons consist of Jeremy Kerley, Rod Streater, Aaron Burbridge, Chris Harper, Garrett Celek, and "Je’Ron Hamm." As word broke Saturday night that Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke will be fired, it's hard to imagine the 49ers showing up at all in this spot.



Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 17



Sunday Night Football



Green Bay @ Detroit

Vegas Projected Score: Packers 26.5, Lions 23



As this game decides the NFC North and will be played at domed Ford Field, Packers-Lions should be a popular DFS target with the second highest total (49.5) on the season-finale slate. Aaron Rodgers enters Week 17 with multiple touchdown passes in nine of this last ten games, the outlier being a Week 15 trip to Soldier Field where Davante Adams dropped multiple scoring chances. While the Lions’ defense has improved over the course of the season, it has allowed consecutive top-12 quarterback weeks to Dak Prescott and Eli Manning and now draws Rodgers on a short week after last Monday night’s blowout loss to the Cowboys. Rodgers lit up DC Teryl Austin’s Lions defense for four touchdowns at 8.5 yards per attempt when these clubs met in Week 3. With the possible exception of Drew Brees, there isn’t a higher-ceiling quarterback play on the Week 17 slate. The Lions allow a league-high 72.9% completion rate to enemy passers, more than five percentage points higher than second-place Dallas (67.5%). … Ty Montgomery had two noticeable slipups in pass protection in last week’s win over the Vikings, perhaps explaining his declines in playing time (63%) and touches (14) after Montgomery’s Week 15 eruption in Chicago. Christine Michael still logged only five touches on 24% of the downs. Montgomery’s Week 17 matchup isn’t especially imposing against a Lions defense that has surrendered a combined 99-430-4 (4.34 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last five games. Still, Montgomery’s usage has been volatile enough that he may be best viewed as a boom-bust RB2 play. Considering his wide receiver background, it is surprising that Montgomery has not exceeded five targets in a game since Week 7.



Rodgers’ targets over the last seven weeks: Jordy Nelson 73; Davante Adams 47; Jared Cook 32; Randall Cobb 27; Montgomery 23; Richard Rodgers 19; James Starks 15; Geronimo Allison 11. … Nelson has 90-plus yards and/or a touchdown in nine straight games and 13-of-15 games this year. Even with Lions top CB Darius Slay at full strength, Nelson dusted Detroit for 6-101-2 in Week 3, whipping Slay one on one for a 17-yard score. Slay is now battling back from a hamstring injury. Rodgers-to-Nelson deserves to be this week’s highest-owned quarterback-wideout stack in DFS tournaments. … Adams’ last three stat lines against the Lions are 2-23-1, 4-21-1, 10-79. Although Adams has been an uneven performer since Nelson began hitting his stride around midseason, the Packers’ No. 2 wideout is tough to get away from as a fully-motivated member of an explosive passing offense that is likely to have success indoors at Detroit. In DFS, Rodgers-Jordy-Adams double stacks are also squarely in play this week. … Battling a high ankle sprain, Cobb was inactive for last week’s win over Minnesota and has been a low-production role player when active this year. Cobb has cleared 50 yards once since Week 7. If Cobb doesn’t play, the Packers will move rookie Allison into three-receiver sets with Nelson running more slot routes, where the Lions are missing slot CB Quandre Diggs (pectoral, I.R.) and Jordy is more likely to draw linebackers and safeties in mid-field pass coverage. Nelson incessantly shredded Vikings SLB Anthony Barr and SS Andrew Sendejo for big plays last week. … Cook has strung together snap rates of 66% > 59% the past two weeks, drawing target totals of 8 > 5. Cook’s big-play potential isn’t open for debate, but in order to hit pay dirt he has to do so from long distance. Cook has drawn just two targets inside the ten-yard line all year, fewer than Nelson (15), Adams (8), Cobb (7), Montgomery (3), and No. 2 tight end Rodgers (3). As the week went on, I warmed up to Cook as a DFS punt play based on the shortage of strong tight end alternatives on the Week 17 slate, this game's high-scoring potential, and Cook's plus draw versus a Lions defense that has surrendered the NFL's fifth most catches (88) and third most touchdowns (10) to tight ends.



A trainwreck since suffering a dislocated right (throwing) middle finger with ligament damage in the first half of Week 14, Stafford has compiled a 0:4 TD-to-INT ratio over his last ten quarters while failing to hit 280 yards in 11 of his last 12 games. Although the injury remains a worrisome obstacle, Stafford’s Week 17 matchup has the potential to jumpstart Detroit’s passing game against a Green Bay defense that has coughed up 20 touchdown passes over its last nine games while conceding top-12 quarterback finishes in five of the past seven weeks, including consecutive 360-plus-yard efforts to Sam Bradford and Matt Barkley. Stafford is a high-risk, almost entirely matchup-driven fantasy bet. … Theo Riddick (wrist) is out again, setting up Zach Zenner for another week of lead-back usage. Green Bay's run defense has been hammered for a combined 183-881-8 (4.81 YPC) rushing line over its last nine games. Although the Lions abandoned the run in the second half of last week’s blowout loss to Dallas, Zenner operated as the feature back ahead of Dwayne Washington, logging 14 touches on 76% of the snaps to Washington’s 8 touches on a 23% playing-time clip. Zenner is better in the passing game than Washington, giving Detroit’s offense more diversity. Zenner is priced at or near the minimum on DFS sites, where he is an intriguing play with a largely secure workload in this potential high-scoring affair.



Stafford’s target distribution over the past three weeks: Golden Tate 30; Eric Ebron 24; Marvin Jones and Anquan Boldin 17; Zenner 10; Washington 8. … Stafford’s ball location and velocity are concerns playing through his injury, but the matchup doesn’t get much better for Tate, Boldin, and Jones versus a Green Bay secondary that’s been eaten alive by Adam Thielen (12-202-2), Deonte Thompson (8-110), Cameron Meredith (9-104), and Alshon Jeffery (6-89-1) over the past two weeks. The Packers have allowed a league-high 24 touchdown catches to wide receivers. ... Tate is always the best bet in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps for high-volume, high-yardage games. Tate has averaged 10.4 targets in Riddick's five missed games this year compared to 7.3 targets with Riddick in the lineup. ... Boldin leads the team in red-zone targets (19) and targets inside the ten-yard line (7) and is the Lions' best bet for short scores, but it is concerning that Boldin was only able to catch passes with one hand in this week's practices while donning a splint on his left ring finger. The Lions signed WR Jace Billingsley off their practice squad on Saturday. ... Jones is scoreless since Week 6 and has cleared 70 yards once during that span. This game does give him a hint of spiked-week potential after Jones eviscerated the Packers for 6-205-2 receiving in Week 3. … Last week’s plus matchup with Dallas brought Ebron (8-93) to life, and he gets another terrific draw Sunday night against a Packers defense yielding the NFL’s tenth most catches (81) and ninth most yards (943) to tight ends. While Ebron’s inconsistency lowers his floor and his shortage of red-zone usage lowers Ebron’s ceiling, matchup and big-play potential are working in Ebron’s favor. It is also conceivable Ebron picks up more scoring-position work due to Boldin’s injury.



Score Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 23