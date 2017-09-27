Signs indicate Louisville's Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich could be fired amid college basketball scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Signs indicate that the tenures of Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich, the two greatest architects of Louisville’s 21st century athletic success, are nearing an end.

Pitino, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who guided the Cardinals to the 2013 national championship and two other Final Fours, is in jeopardy of being forced out after the second major scandal of the past two years enveloped his program. In June, an NCAA investigation culminated in a ruling that forced Louisville to vacate that national title as punishment for a stripper scandal funded by a staffer on behalf of players and recruits. And on Tuesday, an announcement of a federal investigation into massive college basketball corruption ensnared Louisville basketball in a web of potential broken laws and broken NCAA rules.

Wednesday morning Pitino was seen walking alone into the University of Louisville administration building. He exited about five minutes later.

Jurich, the athletic director who hired Pitino in 2001 as part of a sweeping department upgrade that ultimately earned the school membership in the prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference, is also in jeopardy. Like Pitino, Jurich was seen walking into the University of Louisville administration building alone Wednesday morning. He exited about 10 minutes later without comment. The 20-year Louisville AD had backed Pitino through the previous scandal and a personal drama that implicated the coach publicly in an affair with a woman who was sentenced to prison for trying to blackmail Pitino. Jurich also further stretched the program’s ethical credibility by rehiring football coach Bobby Petrino in 2014 after a scandal cost him his job at Arkansas.

Interim University of Louisville President Greg Postel sent an email late Wednesday morning, canceling a previously scheduled meeting of the school’s board of overseers.

The cumulative weight of that baggage appears to have become too much for the university to bear.

Rick Pitino became head coach at Louisville in 2001. (AP) More

This latest scandal comes at a time of increased tension between the university board of trustees and athletic program. In addition to the stripper scandal, trustees have been critical of athletic spending and the general oversight of Jurich — among the most critical being Papa John’s Pizza magnate John Schnatter. The school also was coerced by the city into agreeing to a new lease in July on its debt-saddled downtown basketball arena, the KFC Yum! Center. University officials were sharply criticized for the terms of the original lease, which shifted much of the financial burden to the city and left the arena in danger of defaulting on its huge loans.

But all of that is dwarfed by the magnitude of bombshell dropped Tuesday by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If this is the end of the 65-year-old Pitino’s coaching career, it is a shocking demise. The only coach to capture national titles at two different colleges (he also won the 1996 championship at Kentucky) has long been one of the biggest stars and richest men in the sport. Now his legacy is in danger of becoming irrevocably tarnished.

For Jurich, at one point considered the finest athletic director in the country, the potential comeuppance is similarly dramatic. His work upgrading Louisville into a football power, improving non-revenue sports and increasing student-athlete academic performance has been irrevocably overshadowed.

The FBI investigation revealed Tuesday resulted in the arrests of four college basketball assistant coaches and six other men involved in the sport as representatives of the shoe and apparel company Adidas, or as financial advisers or agents. Nobody at Louisville was charged with a crime and the school was not directly named in the United State Attorney’s complaint, but Postel issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging that the school is under investigation.

Read More