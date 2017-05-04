Sidney Crosby not ruled out for Game 5, skates with Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wouldn’t rule out star Sidney Crosby for Game 5 of their series at the Washington Capitals, after Crosby skated in full gear at an informal practice on Thursday.

“I can confirm that Sid skated this morning, and that he’s in the process of rehabbing. We’ll just leave it at that,” said Sullivan. “It’s a day-to-day process, and we’re taking it each day as it comes.”

Crosby suffered a concussion – another in a series of head injuries during his career – when Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen hit him high as Crosby was stumbling to the ice after getting tripped up with Alex Ovechkin’s skate. Niskanen was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct, before suffering the ultimate punishment: Being deleted from Marc-Andre Fleury’s list of Penguins alumni on his mask.

The Capitals and Penguins have two days between games as the action shifts to Washington on Saturday night. Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win in Game 4 on Wednesday night gave them a 3-1 series lead on their arch rivals.

Sullivan said that Crosby is “in the process right now” and is “day to day” for the Penguins. But if and when the captain returns, Sullivan indicated that he doesn’t expect any downshifting in Crosby’s offensive game, despite where the injury occurred on the ice.

“What separates Sid from most other players is his ability, and his willingness, to play in the battle areas,” said Sullivan. “He has a blue-collar element to his game even though he’s an elite player, and that’s what allows him to have the success that he’s had.”

