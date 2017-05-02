Sidney Crosby diagnosed with concussion, will miss Game 4 vs. Capitals

Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with a concussion, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Tuesday.

The Penguins captain will miss at least Wednesday’s Game 4 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals. He’s considered day-to-day and will be evaluated as the days go on.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Crosby, who missed the first six games of the regular season after suffering a concussion, was injured in the first period of Game 3 when he took a Matt Niskanen cross-check to the side of the head after a scoring chance in front of the Washington net.





After being tended to by the team’s trainer, Crosby left the ice and did not return. The Capitals would go on to win 3-2 in overtime to cut Pittsburgh’s series lead to 2-1. Niskanen, who was given a major penalty and ejected, will not face any supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

“He’s very upbeat, he’s very positive,” Sullivan said of Crosby. “We’re very optimistic and hopeful we’ll get him back in a timely fashion.”

Conor Sheary also suffered a concussion in Game 3 after colliding with teammate Patric Hornqvist in the second period. He skated on Tuesday and is also considered day-to-day.

The Penguins are used to dealing with not having players in their lineup due to injury, but losing Crosby for an unknown amount of time isn’t ideal. They’ve been able to plug holes here and there when needed, but losing Crosby will be a blow. Losing Crosby and Sheary — who combined to score 67 goals this season — is a huge blow at an important time in their series.

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy

MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY: