Shutdown Corner's Best in Show: Best play, game, blooper and new Super Bowl picks

When we remember the 2016 NFL season years from now, the Dallas Cowboys will probably dominate the conversation.

One of the NFL’s most popular franchises surged up the standings, and that rise showed in our picks for the highlights of the NFL season. The Cowboys showed up in just about every category we voted on for our “Best in Show” awards, as we picked the best play, game, blooper, story, surprises and disappointments of the NFL’s season.

Here are the picks from our six writers: Jay Busbee, Eric Edholm, Kevin Kaduk, Shalise Manza Young, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab.

Dallas Cowboys 35, Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Week 10

This game got five of six votes (Robinson voted for the Chiefs’ win at the Falcons, The Eric Berry Game). It featured two of the NFL’s greatest franchises and two eventual division winners this season. There were four lead changes in the final eight minutes, and three in the last two minutes. Ben Roethlisberger’s fake spike touchdown was upstaged by Ezekiel Elliott’s 32-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left. Instant classic.

(tie) Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown and Salvation Army kettle jump

The touchdown might not have been the most spectacular of the season, but the celebration was. This play received two votes (Kaduk, Busbee).

(tie) Landon Collins’ ridiculous pick-six against the Rams

Collins’ fantastic return of an interception in London stamped him as a defensive player of the year candidate. This play also go two votes (Manza Young, Robinson).

Others receiving votes: Schwab voted for A.J. Green’s ridiculous catch on a Hail Mary for the Cincinnati Bengals …

… Edholm voted for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe’s crazy jump pass.

Derek Carr breaks his leg against the Colts

Five of six voters picked Carr’s broken leg in Week 16, when he was sacked by Trent Cole. That changed the Raiders’ fortunes and might have flipped the AFC West championship to Kansas City.

Others receiving votes: Schwab voted for Tony Romo breaking a bone in his back while being sacked by Cliff Avril in the preseason. That set in motion the Cowboys’ crazy season with Dak Prescott at quarterback.

Odell Beckham hits the kicking net, the kicking net hits back

Beckham’s tantrum early in the season, in which he hit the kicking net with his helmet and the kicking net came around and nailed him, is the blooper of the year from four of our six voters.

Others receiving votes: Busbee voted for the Bills’ kickoff return fail in Week 17, when they failed to jump on a live kickoff and the Jets fell on it in the end zone for a touchdown …

… and Robinson picked the Panthers benching Cam Newton for the first series against the Seahawks for not wearing a tie on the trip to Seattle, and Derek Anderson throwing an interception on the first play as Newton watched.

Dallas Cowboys’ surprising season

Five of our six voters’ picks involved the Cowboys’ fantastic season. Whether it was Dak Prescott taking over for Tony Romo, or rookies Prescott and Elliott leading the Cowboys to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Cowboys dominated this category. The other vote was from Busbee, who picked Colin Kaepernick’s national-anthem protest and the conversation that followed.

Brock Osweiler

Four votes went to Osweiler, and the other two went to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, whose production dipped from his 2015 MVP season. Osweiler won after he was benched late in the season despite signing a $72 million free-agent deal with the Houston Texans. Osweiler has a chance to redeem himself in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game, as he’ll start.

