Shutdown Corner's 2016 NFL All-Pro team, with seven unanimous first-team picks

While there was some disagreement on who the Shutdown Corner All-Pro team quarterback should be, there were seven players who were unanimous picks from our five writers.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots was named our MVP, and he edged out Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons for an All-Pro spot, three votes to two.
The players who received votes from all five of our writers – Jay Busbee, Eric Edholm, Shalise Manza Young, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab – include a rookie, two great AFC West pass rushers and a new king at tight end after Rob Gronkowski’s injury-filled season. The unanimous picks were Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Here is our All-Pro team from the 2016 season (there are 12 offensive and 12 defensive players, to account for different schemes in the league), with the voting breakdown and analysis after.
Here is the voting breakdown:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tom Brady (3), Matt Ryan (2)
Brady narrowly beat out Ryan. Brady played only 12 games, after missing four due to suspension, but was absolutely dominant in those games. Ryan was excellent too, leading the Falcons to a division title.
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott (5), Le’Veon Bell (3), David Johnson (2)
It’s a shame one of these players had to be left out. Rushing champion Elliott was an easy pick – he would have been a legitimate MVP pick too. Bell and Johnson were both dominant, though Bell might have gotten a slight bump for helping the Steelers to the playoffs.
Receiver: Julio Jones (5), Antonio Brown (4), Odell Beckham (3), Mike Evans (2), Jordy Nelson (1)
Evans had 96 catches, 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns and didn’t make the top three. It’s a loaded position. Jones, Brown and Beckham were considered the top three receivers before the season, and they played up to that expectation.
Tight end: Travis Kelce (5)
Rob Gronkowski’s injury issues opened the door for the Chiefs’ young star to be All-Pro. Kelce had 85 catches for 1,125 yards and the Chiefs used him in many creative ways.
Offensive tackle: Joe Thomas (4), David Bakhtiari (2), Tyron Smith (2), Marcus Cannon (1), Trent Williams (1)
Thomas, the future Hall of Famer for the hapless Browns, was the easy pick. Bakhtiari and Smith tied, with Bakhtiari getting the ultimate nod for the second tackle spot.
Guard: Kelechi Osemele (4), Marshal Yanda (3), Zack Martin (3)
Osemele got an enormous free-agent contract from the Raiders, and it paid off. Yanda, the longtime Ravens star guard, tied with Martin but got the spot.
Center: Travis Frederick (3), Alex Mack (2)
Frederick was the man in the middle of the great Cowboys line that paved the way for rushing champ Elliott, and he was the best center in football this season.
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Khalil Mack (5), Olivier Vernon (2), Michael Bennett (1), Joey Bosa (1), Cameron Wake (1)
Mack, the great pass rusher for the Raiders, was an obvious choice. Vernon, who signed a huge contract with the Giants this past offseason, got the other spot.
Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald (4), Ndamukong Suh (3), Calais Campbell (2), Fletcher Cox (1)
Donald is a dominant force on a Rams team that has struggled as a whole. But he’s a great building block for a new coach in Los Angeles. Suh had a fine season, and seems to be a good investment for the Dolphins.
Outside linebacker: Von Miller (5), Vic Beasley (4), Sean Lee (1)
Miller lost the sack title to Beasley, but still had a dominant season. It was a great second season for Beasley, who had 15.5 sacks.
Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner (5), Luke Kuechly (2), Dont’a Hightower (1), Benardrick McKinney (1), Sean Lee (1)
Wagner led the NFL in tackles and was the best inside linebacker from beginning to end. Kuechly’s concussion cost him some games at the end of the season but he still made our All-Pro team.
Cornerback: Aqib Talib (3), Janoris Jenkins (2), Malcolm Butler (1), Chris Harris (1) Marcus Peters (1), Patrick Peterson (1), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (1)
There wasn’t one dominant, standout cornerback this season, and that was reflected by seven different corners getting votes. Talib had a good year for a great Broncos secondary, and Jenkins is yet another big free agent who paid off for the Giants.
Safety: Landon Collins (4), Eric Berry (3), Eric Weddle (2), Kam Chancellor (1)
Collins has a strong defensive player of the year argument, and is the third Giants defender on our All-Pro team. He is joined by Berry, though Weddle had a strong first season with the Ravens too.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Justin Tucker (5)
The vote for kicker was as automatic as Tucker himself. He was 38 of 39 on field-goal attempts and hit all 27 extra points.
Punter: Johnny Hekker (3), Marquette King (2)
Hekker had an amazing 46-yard net average for the Los Angeles Rams, who gave Hekker plenty of opportunities to punt.
Returner: Tyreek Hill (4), Cordarrelle Patterson (1)
Hill averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return, 15.2 yards per punt return and had three return touchdowns during his dynamic rookie season for the Chiefs.
