Shuffle Up: Robbie Ray puts it all together

Here’s the big one, the starting pitcher shuffle up. It’s going to look absurd in a day or a week because that’s how pitching is. This position is erratic, fickle, humbling.
What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. We’re trying to calibrate 5×5 value from here on out.
Players at the same price are considered even. The prices are used as a tool to compare the players, but they are not scientifically derived. I study the numbers as much as I can, but I am not a formula guy. I never will be.
I will not debate the injured pitchers. They’re ranked as a courtesy. If you know exactly when Syndergaard and Bumgarner are coming back and exactly how they’ll do, wonderful. Please share it with the rest of the class.
I retain the right to tweak this list in the first day, and I’ll add comments in the overnight. Game on.
$36 Clayton Kershaw
$33 Max Scherzer
$32 Chris Sale
$28 Zack Greinke
$25 Stephen Strasburg
$24 Carlos Martinez
$23 Dallas Keuchel
$22 Yu Darvish
$22 Carlos Carrasco
$21 Michael Fulmer
$20 Lance McCullers
$20 *Corey Kluber
$20 Johnny Cueto
$19 Marco Estrada
$18 Jon Lester
$18 Justin Verlander
$18 Jake Arrieta
$18 Jacob deGrom
$18 James Paxton
$17 Robbie Ray
$17 Chris Archer
$17 Gerrit Cole
$16 David Price
$16 Jose Quintana
$16 Jeff Samardzija
$16 Luis Severino
$15 Sean Manaea
$14 Kyle Hendricks
$14 Ervin Santana
$14 Michael Pineda
$14 *Alex Wood
$14 Eduardo Rodriguez
$14 Jose Berrios
$13 Lance Lynn
$12 Dylan Bundy
$12 *Aaron Sanchez
$12 Mike Leake
$12 Sonny Gray
$12 Trevor Bauer
$11 *Madison Bumgarner
$11 Rick Porcello
$11 Marcus Stroman
$11 John Lackey
$11 Ivan Nova
$11 Kenta Maeda
$11 Alex Cobb
$11 Brandon McCarthy
$10 Julio Teheran
$10 Jason Vargas
$10 Jake Odorizzi
$10 J.C. Ramirez
$9 *Noah Syndergaard
$9 *Jameson Taillon
$9 Derek Holland
$9 Dan Straily
$7 Masahiro Tanaka
$8 Tanner Roark
$8 Rich Hill
$8 *Taijuan Walker
$8 Michael Wacha
$8 Trevor Cahill
$7 *Nathan Karns
$6 *Steven Matz
$6 Matt Shoemaker
$6 Zack Godley
$6 Zack Wheeler
$5 *Cole Hamels
$5 Andrew Triggs
$5 Matt Harvey
$5 J.A. Happ
$5 *Charlie Morton
$5 *Matt Andriese
$5 Joe Ross
$5 Dinelson Lamet
$4 *Felix Hernandez
$4 Aaron Nola
$4 Gio Gonzalez
$4 Brad Peacock
$4 Antonio Senzatela
$4 Mike Clevinger
$4 Adam Wainwright
$4 Jimmy Nelson
$3 *Danny Duffy
$3 Danny Salazar
$3 Jaime Garcia
$3 Kevin Gausman
$3 Drew Pomeranz
$3 Ian Kennedy
$3 Ty Blach
$3 *Jon Gray
$3 Patrick Corbin
$3 Junior Guerra
$3 Jharel Cotton
$3 *Francisco Liriano
$3 Jordan Montgomery
$3 Josh Tomlin
$3 Hyun-Jin Ryu
$3 Ariel Miranda
$3 Ricky Nolasco
$2 *Julio Urias
$2 German Marquez
$2 Jerad Eickhoff
$2 *Carlos Rodon
$2 Kyle Freeland
$2 Zach Davies
$2 Jeff Hoffman
$2 Eric Skoglund
$1 *Vincent Velasquez
$1 *Wei-Yin Chen
$1 *Kendall Graveman
$1 Matt Moore
$1 Tyler Glasnow
$1 *Hisashi Iwakuma
$1 Jesse Hahn
$1 Mike Foltynewicz
$1 Daniel Norris
$1 Jose Urena
$0 Jason Hammel
$0 Clayton Richard
$0 Robert Gsellman
$0 Andrew Cashner
$0 Jeremy Hellickson
$0 Phil Hughes
$0 Matt Boyd
$0 AJ Griffin
$0 Jesse Chavez
$0 R.A. Dickey
$0 Chris Tillman
$0 Wade Miley
$0 Jhoulys Chacin
$0 Mike Fiers
$0 Hector Santiago
$0 *Joe Musgrove
$0 Amir Garrett
$0 Jordan Zimmermann
$0 Alex Meyer
$0 Chad Kuhl
$0 Matt Garza
$0 Eddie Butler
$0 Tyler Anderson
$0 C.C. Sabathia
$0 Matt Cain
$0 Scott Feldman
$0 Tyler Chatwood
$0 Bartolo Colon
$0 Ubaldo Jimenez
$0 Jered Weaver
$0 Mike Pelfrey
