Shuffle Up: Robbie Ray puts it all together

Here’s the big one, the starting pitcher shuffle up. It’s going to look absurd in a day or a week because that’s how pitching is. This position is erratic, fickle, humbling.

What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. We’re trying to calibrate 5×5 value from here on out.

Players at the same price are considered even. The prices are used as a tool to compare the players, but they are not scientifically derived. I study the numbers as much as I can, but I am not a formula guy. I never will be.

I will not debate the injured pitchers. They’re ranked as a courtesy. If you know exactly when Syndergaard and Bumgarner are coming back and exactly how they’ll do, wonderful. Please share it with the rest of the class.

I retain the right to tweak this list in the first day, and I’ll add comments in the overnight. Game on.

$36 Clayton Kershaw

$33 Max Scherzer

$32 Chris Sale

$28 Zack Greinke

$25 Stephen Strasburg

$24 Carlos Martinez

$23 Dallas Keuchel

$22 Yu Darvish

$22 Carlos Carrasco

$21 Michael Fulmer

$20 Lance McCullers

$20 *Corey Kluber

$20 Johnny Cueto

$19 Marco Estrada

$18 Jon Lester

$18 Justin Verlander

$18 Jake Arrieta

$18 Jacob deGrom

$18 James Paxton

$17 Robbie Ray

$17 Chris Archer

$17 Gerrit Cole

$16 David Price

$16 Jose Quintana

$16 Jeff Samardzija

$16 Luis Severino

$15 Sean Manaea

$14 Kyle Hendricks

$14 Ervin Santana

$14 Michael Pineda

$14 *Alex Wood

$14 Eduardo Rodriguez

$14 Jose Berrios

$13 Lance Lynn

$12 Dylan Bundy

$12 *Aaron Sanchez

$12 Mike Leake

$12 Sonny Gray

$12 Trevor Bauer

$11 *Madison Bumgarner

$11 Rick Porcello

$11 Marcus Stroman

$11 John Lackey

$11 Ivan Nova

$11 Kenta Maeda

$11 Alex Cobb

$11 Brandon McCarthy

$10 Julio Teheran

$10 Jason Vargas

$10 Jake Odorizzi

$10 J.C. Ramirez

$9 *Noah Syndergaard

$9 *Jameson Taillon

$9 Derek Holland

$9 Dan Straily

$7 Masahiro Tanaka

$8 Tanner Roark

$8 Rich Hill

$8 *Taijuan Walker

$8 Michael Wacha

$8 Trevor Cahill

$7 *Nathan Karns

$6 *Steven Matz

$6 Matt Shoemaker

$6 Zack Godley

$6 Zack Wheeler

$5 *Cole Hamels

$5 Andrew Triggs

$5 Matt Harvey

$5 J.A. Happ

$5 *Charlie Morton

$5 *Matt Andriese

$5 Joe Ross

$5 Dinelson Lamet

$4 *Felix Hernandez

$4 Aaron Nola

$4 Gio Gonzalez

$4 Brad Peacock

$4 Antonio Senzatela

$4 Mike Clevinger

$4 Adam Wainwright

$4 Jimmy Nelson

$3 *Danny Duffy

$3 Danny Salazar

$3 Jaime Garcia

$3 Kevin Gausman

$3 Drew Pomeranz

$3 Ian Kennedy

$3 Ty Blach

$3 *Jon Gray

$3 Patrick Corbin

$3 Junior Guerra

$3 Jharel Cotton

$3 *Francisco Liriano

$3 Jordan Montgomery

$3 Josh Tomlin

$3 Hyun-Jin Ryu

$3 Ariel Miranda

$3 Ricky Nolasco

$2 *Julio Urias

$2 German Marquez

$2 Jerad Eickhoff

$2 *Carlos Rodon

$2 Kyle Freeland

$2 Zach Davies

$2 Jeff Hoffman

$2 Eric Skoglund

$1 *Vincent Velasquez

$1 *Wei-Yin Chen

$1 *Kendall Graveman

$1 Matt Moore

$1 Tyler Glasnow

$1 *Hisashi Iwakuma

$1 Jesse Hahn

$1 Mike Foltynewicz

$1 Daniel Norris

$1 Jose Urena

$0 Jason Hammel

$0 Clayton Richard

$0 Robert Gsellman

$0 Andrew Cashner

$0 Jeremy Hellickson

$0 Phil Hughes

$0 Matt Boyd

$0 AJ Griffin

$0 Jesse Chavez

$0 R.A. Dickey

$0 Chris Tillman

$0 Wade Miley

$0 Jhoulys Chacin

$0 Mike Fiers

$0 Hector Santiago

$0 *Joe Musgrove

$0 Amir Garrett

$0 Jordan Zimmermann

$0 Alex Meyer

$0 Chad Kuhl

$0 Matt Garza

$0 Eddie Butler

$0 Tyler Anderson

$0 C.C. Sabathia

$0 Matt Cain

$0 Scott Feldman

$0 Tyler Chatwood

$0 Bartolo Colon

$0 Ubaldo Jimenez

$0 Jered Weaver

$0 Mike Pelfrey