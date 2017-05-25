Shuffle Up: The joy of Michael Conforto

What we’re doing is ranking the players for expected 5×5 roto value the rest of the season. What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. Don’t worry about the prices in a vacuum; what really matters is how the commodities relate to one another on this list. Players at the same cost are considered even.

Today’s assignment: outfield. You won’t find anyone who’s solely an infielder on this list, and I’ll give catchers their own shuffle, too. Starting pitchers (the granddaddy of them all) will be shuffled next week.

I reserve the right to tweak this list in the first 24 hours of debut, and I’ll add comments in that pocket as well. Your intelligent and respectful disagreement is most welcome, but be sure to defend your arguments. Win that debate, win that rank.

You’re supposed to have some disagreements, that’s why we have a game. And if you don’t care for my ranking process or results, that’s fine; go follow another baseball writer who speaks your language and says what you want to hear.

I’m still fiddling around with the ideal format for the presentation; if you don’t like what you see, no worries. I welcome suggestions, as well.

I ranked players on the disabled list, but I will not debate their prices. They’re worth whatever you want them to be. Generally, everyone seems to be more bullish on long-term injury guys than I am. I’m also not ranking anyone in the minors.

And please remember the golden rule of Shuffle Ups: no player gains (or loses) 15-20 percent of value simply because you roster him.

Enough preamble, game on. If I missed any non-catcher who qualifies, let em know. Again, today’s assignment is outfield.

$41 Mike Trout

$38 Mookie Betts

$36 Bryce Harper

$36 Charlie Blackmon

$33 Kris Bryant

$25 Nelson Cruz

$25 Eric Thames

$25 J.D. Martinez

$24 Michael Conforto

$23 Aaron Judge

$23 Giancarlo Stanton

$22 Billy Hamilton

$21 Matt Kemp

$21 Miguel Sano

$20 *A.J. Pollock

$20 Wil Myers

$20 Ryan Braun

$20 Andrew Benintendi

$20 Marcell Ozuna

$20 Trea Turner

$19 *Yoenis Cespedes

$19 Carlos Gonzalez

$19 Jose Bautista

$18 Corey Dickerson

$18 Cody Bellinger

$18 Mark Trumbo

$18 Justin Upton

$17 Adam Jones

$17 Aaron Altherr

$17 Michael Brantley

$16 Adam Duvall

$16 George Springer

$15 Matt Holliday

$15 Brett Gardner

$15 Keon Broxton

$15 Kevin Pillar

$15 Chris Owings

$15 Josh Bell

$14 Ender Inciarte

$14 Eduardo Nunez

$14 Jacoby Ellsbury

$14 Khris Davis

$14 *Christian Yelich

$14 Ian Desmond

$14 Jose Ramirez

$13 Scott Schebler

$13 Avisail Garcia

$13 Hernan Perez

$13 Domingo Santana

$13 David Peralta

$13 Josh Reddick

$13 Jayson Werth

$13 Brandon Belt

$13 *Gregory Polanco

$12 Carlos Santana

$12 Yasmany Tomas

$12 Max Kepler

$12 Andrew McCutchen

$11 Kendrys Morales

$11 Brandon Drury

$11 Jay Bruce

$11 Lorenzo Cain

$11 Odubel Herrera

$11 Manuel Margot

$10 Marwin Gonzalez

$10 Dexter Fowler

$9 Shin-Soo Choo

$9 Cameron Maybin

$8 Yasiel Puig

$7 Ian Happ

$7 *David Dahl

$7 *Starling Marte

$7 Aaron Hicks

$7 Kevin Kiermaier

$7 Jackie Bradley

$6 Leury Garcia

$6 Delino DeShields

$6 Michael Taylor

$6 Kole Calhoun

$6 Ben Zobrist

$5 *Carlos Gomez

$5 Jarrod Dyson

$5 Lonnie Chisenhall

$5 Matt Adams

$5 *Hunter Pence

$4 Kolten Wong

$4 Randal Grichuk

$4 Danny Valencia

$4 Jose Peraza

$4 Carlos Beltran

$4 Nomar Mazara

$4 Jason Heyward

$4 Joc Pederson

$4 *Mitch Haniger

$3 Nick Markakis

$3 Jorge Bonifacio

$3 Ben Gamel

$3 Byron Buxton

$3 Hunter Renfroe

$3 Steven Souza

$3 Bradley Zimmer

$3 Jorge Soler

$3 Melky Cabrera

$3 Thomas Pham

$2 Whit Merrifield

$2 Gerardo Parra

$2 Trey Mancini

$2 Ryan Rua

$2 Curtis Granderson

$2 Seth Smith

$2 Rajai Davis

$2 Stephen Piscotty

$1 *Howie Kendrick

$1 Ezequiel Carrera

$1 Jacob Marisnick

$1 Brandon Moss

$1 Adam Frazier

$1 Robbie Grossman

$1 Eddie Rosario

$1 Colby Rasmus

$1 Mark Canha

$1 Enrique Hernandez

$1 Cory Spangenberg

$0 Matt Joyce

$0 Michael Saunders

$0 Chris Young

$0 Daniel Descalso

$0 Guillermo Heredia

$0 Steve Pearce

$0 John Jaso

$0 Andrew Romine

$0 Gregor Blanco

$0 Alex Gordon