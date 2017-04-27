SHOWCASE-Soccer-Spurs must have bigger dreams than beating Arsenal

April 27 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur look destined to finish above Arsenal for the first time in more than 20 years this season but manager Mauricio Pochettino wants his side to focus on the big picture rather than be consumed with north London bragging rights.

Arsenal have mocked their rivals for years by celebrating St Totteringham's Day, the moment when Spurs can no longer overtake them in the league.

Spurs were close to breaking the run last season but ended third, one spot below Arsenal, after winning two of their last seven fixtures.

This season, however, they are on an eight-game winning streak in the league and are just four points behind leaders Chelsea with five games left.

Spurs are also 14 points above Arsenal, who they host on Sunday. A Spurs victory will ensure they finish above their rivals for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

"We know what Arsenal means, this game," Pochettino said.

"Our challenge now is to try and reduce the gap to Chelsea again and think about bigger things than only to be above Arsenal.

"For one day, to win big trophies and achieve big things, your mentality must be bigger. You must think about bigger dreams."

Tottenham, who won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, are unbeaten in their 17 league fixtures at White Hart Lane this season while Arsenal have lost four of their last five away games in the league. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )