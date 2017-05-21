Short-handed Spurs fight, but Kevin Durant carries Warriors to 3-0 lead

After a Game 2 beatdown at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he was disappointed with his team’s effort after losing superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, and that come “Game 3, I expect to see a different team.” He got what he expected on Saturday night. It just didn’t matter.

“I thought they did a great job. They competed really well. Couldn’t ask any more from them, competitiveness-wise,” Popovich told reporters after Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. “You know, every time you look up, you’re playing against four All-Stars, so you better be pretty perfect. We turned the ball over too much, and we’ve got to make some more shots, but … you know … it’s a hell of a team.”

The Spurs are, too. Or, at least, they were, before Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker went down, leaving San Antonio without its top two creators against the postseason’s best defense and its top perimeter defender against the league’s best collection of perimeter talent. Ever since the third quarter of Game 1, though, the table’s been tilted, and the Warriors continued to take advantage on Saturday, weathering foul trouble, sloppy turnovers and an energetic start by the still-Leonard-less Spurs in a 120-108 win.

After notching its record-tying 11th straight win to start the 2017 postseason, Golden State now holds a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Warriors can finish off the Spurs, and advance to their third straight NBA Finals, at AT&T Center in San Antonio in Game 4 on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Despite the 120 points and the double-digit victory, this wasn’t the kind of dominant performance that Golden State has frequently turned in this postseason, and that was on full view in Game 2. The Warriors committed 21 turnovers leading to 25 Spurs points, allowed two separate 33-point quarters to a team without its two best offensive players, and gave up 62 points in the paint and 23 points on the fast break.

“Got a little sloppy for us, especially at the beginning,” acting head coach Mike Brown told reporters after the game. “We always talk about winning the possession game, and if we do, we’re going to give ourselves a good chance to win. Late in the game, it was sloppy for us, and early in the game, it was sloppy for us, but we found ways throughout the course to go on runs.”

They found ways because, unlike the depleted Spurs, the Warriors have superstars to which they can turn when the run of play gets mucked up.

Kevin Durant led five Warriors in double figures with 33 points, 19 of which came in a dominant third quarter that snuffed out the Spurs’ best chance of staying close after intermission. Durant added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes in the win.

“We didn’t do anything tricky. He got hot,” Brown said. “We just wanted to keep him in the middle of the floor, attacking downhill and in pick-and-roll situations, and that’s what we did. As the quarter went along, we started to slow down with our pace a little bit, but other than that, he was terrific. He made the right play every time down the floor, and obviously, he made shots. He is who he is.”

“I feel like I can make every shot I shoot, because I shoot good ones and I try to get to my spots,” Durant said after the game. “So when they called my number, I just tried to go out there and be aggressive.”

Despite fighting foul trouble for much of the first half, Stephen Curry added 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting with six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Backcourt partner Klay Thompson chipped in 17 points and six boards, while Draymond Green had 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal.

With center Zaza Pachulia sidelined by a bruised right heel, head coach Steve Kerr — who’s still unable to coach the Warriors as he battles pain stemming from a 2015 back surgery, but who traveled with the team to San Antonio and reportedly addressed them at halftime — recommended that Brown start JaVale McGee in the middle. The resurgent reserve responded with a tremendous start to the game, outworking Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge and relentlessly attacking the rim to the tune of 16 first-half points on 6-for-8 shooting. (He’d finish with 16, too, playing just one minute in the second half.)

