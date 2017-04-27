Shoemaker gets 1st win since head injury, Angels top A's 8-5

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ (Associated Press)
View photos
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, next to Kole Calhoun during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Shoemaker thought only about his team, not how far he had come personally since a line drive that hit off the right side of his head and led to brain surgery last September.

Shoemaker battled through five innings for his first victory since that injury, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-5 on Wednesday night.

''Wins are always great, but the satisfaction is that we won,'' Shoemaker said. ''It was a tight game up to that point. Just had to battle to get through five. Winning after that, that was the great thing right there.''

Shoemaker (1-1) went five innings in his fifth start of the season. He was injured on a hit in Seattle by Kyle Seager last September. He experienced no problems in spring training in returning to the mound and the only thing he was missing this season was run support.

And he had enough in the tank after a long first inning.

''That's always satisfying,'' Shoemaker said. ''Not being greedy, but you always want more. I want to go out (for) the sixth, seventh, eighth innings. Pitch count got up. Just getting through that one. Try to give the team a chance to win. More importantly, that was a big win for us.''

Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce, the former Angel, hit a two-run homer off Deolis Guerra in the eighth inning. Joyce was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

Sean Manaea (1-2) got through just two innings, allowing three runs before his night ended after only 34 pitches because of left shoulder tightness. Manaea retired the first three batters he faced, then allowed three runs on four hits in the second inning.

''Just a little sharp pain,'' Manaea said. ''Nothing serious. I've dealt with it before. It only took me a few days to get back on the mound. To me, I'm not really worried about it. Just trying to do everything I can to minimize the days I don't throw.''

As of Wednesday night, there were no plans for any tests on his shoulder.

''The velo was down at the beginning of the game,'' Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. ''You're looking at 88s and 89s. That's not who he is. We went in and got checked out by the trainers and felt a little bit of tightness.''

Manaea said he experienced some of the same shoulder tightness in spring training and also in 2014 when he was in the Royals organization.

Shoemaker had a long first inning as he allowed three hits, walked one and gave up two runs. He tossed four scoreless innings after that but needed to throw 100 pitches to get through five innings. He struck out six and walked two to get the Angels back to 11-12.

The Angels bullpen, which has been shuffled around constantly due to injuries, held up well.

Shoemaker is 6-1 over his last 11 home starts. He had some cushion to work with as the Angels took a 3-2 lead after the second inning. The Angels used a four-run seventh inning to ensure Shoemaker's victory.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden (on DL after right foot surgery) threw 40 pitches and could be back earlier than expected, according to Bob Melvin.

Angels: RHP Mike Morin (Disabled list with neck tightness) still has not started throwing ... 3B Luis Valbuena (disabled list with right hamstring strain) still has five or seven games of rehab needed before a return.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

''I'm sure I'm biased because I'm on this team, but we've got the best defense in the league. Our guys behind us are always busting their butts. It's great.'' - Shoemaker

MORE HARDWARE FOR TROUT

The trophies keep coming in for two-time MVP Mike Trout. Before Wednesday's game, he was presented with the 2016 Esurance MLB Award for best major leaguer. Angels manager Mike Scioscia had high praise for his star center fielder.

''It's tough to compare Mike (with anyone),'' Scioscia said. ''I didn't really see (a lot of) Ken Griffey Jr. when he was the same age in the American League, and I was in the other league. To really appreciate these guys, when you see them every day, talking with guys who were around Jr., he was the Trout of his time. When you see it every day and you see what Mike does, every little thing, he never misses a step.''

UP NEXT:

RHP Kendall Graveman (2-0, 2.00 ERA) is back from the disabled list after missing just one start with a minor shoulder strain. He might be on a slightly reduced pitch count.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (1-2, 4.76 ERA) had this start pushed back to work on a mechanical issue. The Angels' opening day starter won his last start against Texas, allowing two runs, but both via home runs, in six innings.

  • Stephen A. Smith fires back at criticism that he should have been among ESPN layoffs
    Washington Post

    Stephen A. Smith fires back at criticism that he should have been among ESPN layoffs

    In the wake of ESPN’s mass firings, news of which continued into Thursday, some joked that it might be easier to list network employees who weren’t fired. Others took the next step by pointing out certain ESPN figures who they would have preferred to see laid off. Given that Stephen A. Smith is arguably ESPN’s best-known personality and, less arguably, its most polarizing, it was inevitable that his would be a prominent name pointed out by those arguing that, if the network had to let some people go, he should have been among them. On his ESPN radio show Thursday, Smith took issue with one source of criticism in particular: Jeff Pearlman, an author and former writer for Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

  • New England Patriots NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades
    Sports Illustrated

    New England Patriots NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

    Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Patriots are looking to strengthen their team further going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? Searching New England’s depth chart for a “need” feels a little like searching Giorgio Armani for a neon windbreaker.

  • Warriors, Charles Barkley and Bob Ley pay tribute to fired ESPN workers
    The Guardian

    Warriors, Charles Barkley and Bob Ley pay tribute to fired ESPN workers

    Charles Barkley said he had worked closely with ESPN journalists down the years. After a tumultuous day at ESPN, in which the broadcaster laid off around 100 employees on Wednesday, including some of the network’s most popular on-air and online personalities, tributes were paid to those who lost their jobs. Perhaps the most striking came from the Golden State Warriors.

  • Here's What Happened When LeBron James Gave Up on McDonald's
    Inc Magazine

    Here's What Happened When LeBron James Gave Up on McDonald's

    It isn't easy being LeBron James. Oh, what am I saying? I'm sure it's hugely entertaining. When it comes to money, however, James had to learn from a very young age. There he was, straight out of high school, suddenly being offered millions overnight. Now, though, he understands business. And one thing he wants out of it is to be part of projects that he can call his own. In an illuminating interview with his business partner Maverick Carter -- as part of the "Kneading Dough" series via James' and Carter's Uninterrupted digital media company -- James explained why he'd walked away from a lucrative endorsement deal from McDonald's. He realized, after a few years of earning perhaps $4 million a

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. succeeded in desire to ‘leave some kind of mark’ from Hendrick tenure
    NBC Sports

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. succeeded in desire to ‘leave some kind of mark’ from Hendrick tenure

    In the moments before explaining his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a quick stroll through his 18-year career. Wearing a suit and a striped tie, Earnhardt had to walk by four large portraits depicting high points of Cup career. The first two represented his eight full seasons with Dale Earnhardt Inc., the second pair his 10 seasons with Hendrick Motorsports.

  • Giants lawyers release more Eli Manning emails to media
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Giants lawyers release more Eli Manning emails to media

    Nearly two weeks ago, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a memorabilia fraud lawsuit against the Giants produced an email that arguably contains smoking-gun evidence of quarterback Eli Manning’s involvement in the scheme, with Eli asking the team’s equipment manager for two helmets that can “pass as game used.” On Wednesday, the lawyers representing the Giants and Manning released emails aimed at showing Eli was not involved. But the article from ESPN.com, which quotes an email reflecting a 2012 effort by Manning to get equipment manager Jeff Skiba to secure Manning’s primary helmet and his backup helmet, contains no emails or other specific factual information that would explain why

  • Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player
    SB Nation

    Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player

    It doesn’t matter if you’re sick of hearing about Tim Tebow, this is getting important. It’s been a while since we checked in on Tebow’s baseball career, but recently he’s started to put it all together and now he’s tearing it up for the Columbia Fireflies. On Wednesday night Tebow went 3-for-4 against the Asheville Tourists, including his first career triple.

  • Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It's Now or Never
    MMA Weekly

    Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It's Now or Never

    UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is tired of waiting around for Jon Jones. Jones has been sidelined for the past year, dealing with a UFC Anti-Doping Violation that derailed a rematch with Cormier at last summer's UFC 200.

  • WATCH: Goalkeeper amazingly scores a goal from his own penalty box in Bolivia
    CBS Sports

    WATCH: Goalkeeper amazingly scores a goal from his own penalty box in Bolivia

    Matias Dituro is the goalkeeper of Bolivian club Bolivar. His duty is to protect the goal, try and get cleansheets and lead his team at the back. But he can also score. The Argentine goalkeeper scored for his club in a win over San Jose earlier in the week by punting the ball from his own box into the open goal across the field. Take a look: The opposing goalkeeper was up trying to help his team attack off a corner kick when Bolivar's goalkeeper took notice and went for glory. And he nailed it, producing one of the most amazing goals of the season. But how? Is he really that powerful? It was a nice kick, but the altitude of La Paz played a big role in it carrying all the way into the back of

  • Lexi Thompson, through tears, addresses ANA snafu: 'It was kind of a nightmare'
    Golf

    Lexi Thompson, through tears, addresses ANA snafu: 'It was kind of a nightmare'

    Lexi Thompson, speaking for the first time since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff to So Yeon Ryu earlier this month, likened her four-shot penalty experience to a nightmare. "I played amazing that week," Thompson said, through tears. Thompson is in the field for this week's Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, her first tournament since the ANA Inspiration.

  • What legal action could Dalvin Cook take against the man trying to sabotage him?
    Sports Illustrated

    What legal action could Dalvin Cook take against the man trying to sabotage him?

    Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is one of the more puzzling players to project in the upcoming NFL draft. While Cook is a consensus first round talent-some have gone so far as to compare him to a young Marshall Faulk-serious concerns about Cook’s character could drop him into the second round. While Cook’s encounters with the law are his own doing, Cook also appears to be the victim of a so-called “saboteur,” a person who has intentionally spread false rumors about Cook to members of the football community.

  • Charles Barkley, Scott Van Pelt lament ESPN’s mass firings
    Washington Post

    Charles Barkley, Scott Van Pelt lament ESPN’s mass firings

    The world of sports journalism was shaken Wednesday, as ESPN fired around 100 employees, including several dozen reporters and on-air personalities. The seemingly endless roll call of those laid off by the network produced laments about the situation from the likes of Charles Barkley, speaking on TNT, and “SportsCenter” anchor Scott Van Pelt, who survived the purge. During TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, Barkley took a moment to address the turmoil at a rival sports network and express a message of solidarity. “ESPN is not our competition,” he said. “We’re in this thing together.” “I’ve been in the business a long time, we know all the people in the sports business,” Barkley said, while sitting

  • Colin Cowherd: This ‘awful’ day is only the beginning for ESPN
    New York Post

    Colin Cowherd: This ‘awful’ day is only the beginning for ESPN

    Colin Cowherd claims he saw this ESPN doomsday coming years ago. The longtime ESPN voice, who now spouts his opinions on Fox Sports, said he was not surprised by ESPN’s decision to lay off about 100 employees Wednesday after he witnessed the Worldwide Leader jump at billion-dollar TV deals at a time when the TV business was on the decline. Cowherd retroactively pointed to the nine-year, $24 billion contract ESPN inked with the NBA in 2014, when Cowherd still resided in Bristol, as an example of the financially alarming trend in his eyes. “I told my producers, ‘Fellas, it’ll never be the same here,’” he said Wednesday on CBS’ “Bull & Fox” show. “You cannot pay four times for the house [more] than

  • NBC Sports

    Neil Olshey pushes back against columnist critiquing Trail Blazers’ culture

    FWIW: A column on culture from someone who spent – no exaggeration — zero seconds in Blazers locker room or practices this season. Look at Steve, guys, how they were treated when they were here relative to maybe some other experiences they had had in the league.

  • NFL draft tracker 2017: First-round picks, analysis
    USA Today

    NFL draft tracker 2017: First-round picks, analysis

    Analysis of the 2017 NFL draft's first round, which took place Thursday night in Philadelphia: 1. Cleveland Browns — Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: After robust rumors and heavy smoke regarding an apparent infatuation with UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky in recent weeks, Cleveland's brain trust puts it in the fairway by taking this year's best player with the opening selection. A 6-4, 272-pounder, Garrett averaged more than 10 sacks per season during his three years in the SEC and produced in 2016 despite playing a good chunk of the campaign with a high ankle sprain. Only the Raiders had fewer sacks than Cleveland's 26 a year ago, and the Browns have never had a player record more than 14 since it became

  • Kris Bryant has great explanation for why he avoids bat flips
    Big League Stew

    Kris Bryant has great explanation for why he avoids bat flips

    Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has launched some of the most impressive home runs we’ve seen during his two-year stint in Major League Baseball. One thing we haven’t seen yet though is Bryant flipping his bat to punctuate one of his epic blasts, and based on his comments this week we never will. Bryant explained his reasoning during an appearance on 670 The Score in Chicago.

  • LSU OL Adrian Magee arrested for burglary
    Dr. Saturday

    LSU OL Adrian Magee arrested for burglary

    LSU announced Wednesday that offensive lineman Adrian Magee had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. According to The Advocate, Magee is facing a charge of simple burglary, a felony, for an alleged April 1 incident. A police report accuses Magee of stealing a video game console, video games, cash and other items.

  • NBC Sports

    Pens' Crosby outplaying Caps' Ovechkin right now

    Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Capitals' Alex Ovechkin are keys to their respective teams winning, but Ovechkin must step up his game in this series.

  • Zurich Classic tee times, TV schedule, purse
    Golf

    Zurich Classic tee times, TV schedule, purse

    Big names descend on the Big Easy for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but with a twist for 2017. The tournament now plays as a team event, with each player of the winning team taking home just over $1 million, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour,

  • How the UFC's new ownership has changed Dana White
    Yahoo Sports

    How the UFC's new ownership has changed Dana White

    A few days before UFC 87 on Aug. 9, 2008, the UFC held a news conference in the rotunda at the Mall of America. When it ended, UFC president Dana White met with the media. Two hours later, White was in the same spot, still signing, still throwing his arm around the guy with the Vikings’ shirt, still preaching the UFC gospel.

  • Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot

    In response to the ESPN report that the Vikings likely won’t pick up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s fifth-year option before the May 3 deadline, NFL Media reported that it won’t matter, if Bridgewater spends the full season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that’s currently a very, very big if. Bridgewater is currently not expected to spend the entire season on the PUP list. Which means that his contract would definitely expire after the 2017 season, if the Vikings don’t pick up the option. Even if Bridgewater doesn’t exit the PUP list in 2017, it’s still not entirely clear that Bridgewater’s four-year contract automatically would extend

  • Do the Buffalo Bills stick with number 10 or trade back?
    Cover32

    Do the Buffalo Bills stick with number 10 or trade back?

    Are we going to hear who the Buffalo Bills pick at number 10 or do we hear that they have traded away the pick? Although, they are at a spot to get someone who could potentially slip out of the top five and could land right in Buffalo’s hands.

  • Exclusive: Bastian Schweinsteiger Comes in From the Cold at Chicago Fire
    Newsweek

    Exclusive: Bastian Schweinsteiger Comes in From the Cold at Chicago Fire

    There is one thing Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany’s World Cup winning captain, Manchester United outcast and now centerpiece of Chicago Fire’s hopes, doesn’t like about his new city. “It’s a little bit weird when you drive a car, you know, and they

  • 49ers trade No. 2 pick to Bears for four total NFL Draft picks
    NBCS Bay Area

    49ers trade No. 2 pick to Bears for four total NFL Draft picks

    SANTA CLARA – The 49ers began Thursday with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. When his first day as 49ers general manager reached its conclusion, John Lynch had selected two of the three top players on his draft board and picked up additional third-round picks for this year and next year. After Myles Garrett, the 49ers’ top-rated prospect, was the Cleveland Browns’ selection at No. 1 overall, the 49ers traded back one spot with the Chicago Bears. The 49ers still got their No. 2-rated prospect, Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. The 49ers started making calls to teams with selections in the teens, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, to inquire about trading up for Alabama linebacker Reuben

  • Noah Syndergaard scratched from start due to 'tired arm'
    Big League Stew

    Noah Syndergaard scratched from start due to 'tired arm'

    There could be some bad news coming for the New York Mets, and for anyone who loves powerful, dominant pitching. Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ long-haired towheaded ace, is dealing with a possible injury to his pitching arm. He’s been scratched from his