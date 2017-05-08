The Shock Last Minute Addition To Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached a new level this weekend, after photos of the pair kissing at a polo match emerged on Saturday. Then yesterday it was revealed that Markle will accompany her boyfriend to Pippa Middleton's wedding later this month.

It was previously reported that Markle would only attend the evening party after the wedding of Middleton and her fiancé, hedge fund manager James Matthews, who got engaged last July. But Middleton is now thought to have made an exception to her "no ring, no bring" policy – meaning married guests only, no boyfriends or girlfriends – according to The Daily Telegraph.

Markle will now be among the congregation watching the ceremony itself, which will make it the most high profile event to date at which the couple will be seen together in public.

Suits will not be filming on 20th May, meaning Markle will be free to attend the event at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, without having to book time off work, The Daily Telegraph reported.

However, this won't be the first wedding the couple attend together. Markle joined the prince in Jamaica for the wedding of one of his closest friends from Eton, Tom 'Skippy' Inskip, in March, where she was pictured with a hand on his back. The event was thought to be the pair's first formal outing together.

Markle announced last month that she was shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after three years, prompting rumours that an engagement announcement would soon follow. No doubt all eyes will be on her when Middleton throws her bouquet...

