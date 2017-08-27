What if … the Sharks traded Thornton and Marleau in 2014? (NHL Alternate History)

(Ed. Note: It’s the NHL Alternate History project! We’ve asked fans and bloggers from 31 teams to pick one turning point in their franchise’s history and ask ‘what if things had gone differently?’ Trades, hirings, firings, wins, losses, injuries … all of it. How would one different outcome change the course of history for an NHL team? We promised Puck Daddy’s own Ryan Lambert that he’d get a crack at one. That one is the San Jose Sharks. Enjoy!)

By Ryan Lambert

“I want players that want to play here not just live here.”

That was Sharks GM Doug Wilson in June 2014, giving voice to one of those things that seemed to be lingering forever. Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton were the backbone of the Sharks teams over the previous several years, and if there was any term that best described how the hockey world saw those San Jose clubs, it was, “Perennial bridesmaids.”

There was always a reason the Sharks did big numbers in the regular season — thanks to the talent not only Thornton and Marleau brought to the table, but also a great supporting cast. You could explain away just about any postseason collapse by attributing it to any number of factors. It was, of course, wise to look at season after season of 100-point performances as being a better indicator of team quality than a few bad games in any given playoff round.

But after the Sharks got reverse-swept by the Kings, blowing a 3-0 series lead as Los Angeles rolled to its second Stanley Cup in three years, it seemed Wilson ran out of patience. Justified or not, you can see where any GM might.

In conducting the infamous interview, Wilson was careful not to name names, but Thornton and Marleau had become famous for being the kinds of guys who really liked playing in San Jose in addition to routinely turning in phenomenal (regular) seasons. Maybe all the winning in the postseason and having nothing to show for it grates on you, but this was clearly a shot across the bow of the franchise’s two best forwards.

Immediately, rumors started to swirl that Thornton and Marleau — who just the previous summer had signed twin sweetheart AAV deals of three years apiece, though both also had no-move clauses — would likely be traded as the Sharks tried to revamp their “culture.” And about a week after those Wilson quotes came out, Thornton added more fuel to the fire by saying, essentially, he would be fine with leaving if the fans didn’t want him there.

Of course, the Sharks went on to make the Stanley Cup Final two seasons later, in large part because the 2014 trades didn’t happen.

But what this column presupposes is… what if they had?

It wouldn’t have been a good idea.

The obvious thing to say here is that both Thornton and Marleau — coming off seasons of 76 and 70 points, respectively — would have been highly desirable to just about any NHL team. And because Wilson’s comments were in early June, there would have been plenty of wiggle room to get something done before or at the draft, or even just before July 1. It was an advantageous time for Wilson to play his hand, if nothing else, because maybe you see what you can shake out over the course of three weeks or so.

But with that having been said, you also have to recognize that in most cases, trading stars isn’t likely to net you star players in return. Someone is always going to come out on the losing end of any given deal, and that’s something Wilson should know all too well given what little he had to give away to pull a future Hall of Famer like Thornton in the first place.

Moreover, despite their continued proficiency, Thornton and Marleau were also both 34, which isn’t exactly young, so the return probably would have been a bit limited. The nice folks at Fear the Fin were kind enough at the time — through their tears — to look at reasonable returns the Sharks might have pulled based on trades of other relatively high-performing players after their 30th birthdays. Have a look at the returns FTF put together: They’re not great.

Generally speaking, if you traded a good or even great player over the age of 30, you could expect to get back some combination of an okay prospect, an NHL roster player, a pick or two.

There was certainly a line of suitors around the block, for Thornton especially, not that this should be any sort of surprise, and Wilson would have been able to pit those teams against each other to sweeten the pot. But the fact remains, the return here would have almost certainly diminished the quality of the Sharks’ roster significantly.