Shaquil Barrett doesn’t need surgery, still out several months with hip issue

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett won’t need hip surgery to address a hip injury sustained working out on his own away from the team facility.

However, the injury is still going to force him to be sidelined for a significant stretch of time.

“It’s a tough break losing him for at least the next few months, but we’re still counting on him being a big part of our team in 2017,” Joseph said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “I have no doubt Shaq will work very hard during his rehab. We’re looking forward to getting him back on the field when he’s healthy.”

Barrett was evaluated by a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury. The message back to the Broncos was that the injury could be treated without a surgical option necessary.

The issue does potentially bring into question whether Barrett will be ready for the start of the regular season, which is just over three months away. Barrett was expected to see an increased workload following the retirement of DeMarcus Ware. Now the Broncos will have to find a contingency plan to help their pass rush until Barrett can get back on the field.