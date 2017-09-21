The shame of MLB's morally repugnant anti-netting excuses

Every day that goes by with even one major league stadium lacking protective netting past each dugout, if not farther down both lines, baseball teams are inviting a child to get hit in the face by a projectile traveling 100 mph. Think about that. Obscene amounts of money go toward ballpark experience and ambience and amenities, and because courts of law have upheld that the disclaimer on the back of tickets indemnifies teams from balls and bats whirring into the stands, they treat safety as if it’s of no concern. This is more than negligence. It is the witting abdication of moral responsibility. It is in every sense of the word shameful.

Shame on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shame on the San Diego Padres. Shame on the Colorado Rockies. Shame on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Shame on the San Francisco Giants. Shame on the Cincinnati Reds. Shame on the Chicago Cubs. Shame on the Milwaukee Brewers. Shame on the Miami Marlins. Shame on the Los Angeles Angels. Shame on the Oakland A’s. Shame on the Seattle Mariners. Shame on the Cleveland Indians. Shame on the Detroit Tigers. Shame on the Chicago White Sox. Shame on the Toronto Blue Jays. Shame on the Boston Red Sox. Shame on the Baltimore Orioles. Shame on the Tampa Bay Rays. And shame on the New York Yankees, who witnessed Wednesday why it’s such an obscene dereliction of duty that 20 teams still refuse to get onboard with something that should’ve been required well over a decade ago.

A projectile traveling 100 mph hit a child in the face at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. She was with her grandparents. She was not the first kid to get injured at the stadium this year, either. Just another victim of an anachronistic law and billion-dollar corporations perfectly happy to hide behind it.

“I just saw blood coming out of this poor girl’s face,” Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar told reporters, adding: “A ball like that can kill a kid. … It could’ve killed her.”

Eduardo Escobar was not the only player shaken by the incident. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier summed up the principled perspective succinctly: “It’s all about safety.” Todd Frazier, the Yankees third baseman who hit the 105-mph foul ball, said: “Yeah, I think the netting should be up. I think every stadium should have it.” This is the widely held view of the Major League Baseball Players Association, which has urged the league multiple times in collective bargaining to standardize netting that shields a far wider swath of fans. The league rejected the idea.

Less than two months ago, commissioner Rob Manfred told the New York Daily News: “I think the reluctance to do it on a league-wide basis only relates to the difficulty of having a single rule that fits 30 stadiums that obviously are not designed the same way.” And if this is the perspective of the man who runs baseball – that architectural dissimilarities are a valid and reasonable excuse for two-thirds of the teams in his sport to accept the possibility of a foul ball fracturing the skull of a child in 30 places, as happened to another 6-year-old girl in Atlanta seven years ago – then no wonder teams have taken no action. The man in charge of the game’s health is willing to endanger that of his consumers.

View photos A projectile traveling 100 mph hit a child in the face at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. (AP) More

The family of the girl in Atlanta sued, as have dozens, perhaps hundreds, of others injured by flying objects in stadiums across the country. Most are stymied by what’s referred to as the Baseball Rule, which is essentially an assumption-of-risk standard to which fans are held. Teams do warn fans, on their ticket, with signage and in pregame announcements, that projectiles do come into the stands, and to be careful. At the same time, the notion that a warning offers any sort of protection is absurd; even if ready and attentive, the vast majority of people are not quick enough to read the path of a ball and duck out of its way in less than a second. Furthermore, if something exists to mitigate this risk – something that has been in Japanese stadiums for years, in hockey arenas for more than a decade after the death of a 13-year-old girl and, yes, in major league stadiums awfully similar to the 20 holdouts – it’s incumbent on teams to recognize this is not a matter of choice. It should be the new normal.

Read More