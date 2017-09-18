A seven-way tie at 81 wins? It's still possible in the wild American League

For those fans of pure playoff chaos, the masochists who derive extreme pleasure out of the idea of a seven-way tie for one playoff spot, you, like the rest of the contenders this time of year, have a magic number: 81.

Once the contenders for the second wild-card spot in the American League start exceeding 81 wins, the dreams of anarchy go with it. And yet with two weeks to go in the season, while it is exceedingly unrealistic, the possibility of a seven-way tie at 81 wins – the perfect embodiment of the AL feebleness – remains real. So, too, do six-way ties at 82, 83 and 84 wins, a five-way tie at 85, a four-way tie at 86 and two-team ties at 87, 88 and 89.

The idea of the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles ending up in one giant morass of mediocrity is delicious, if altogether unrealistic. The latter five teams are actually under .500 – in the case of Tampa Bay and Baltimore, four games under. And they’re chasing a Twins team that is 78-71 and two games ahead of the Angels for the last spot.

Enticing though that seven-team tie may be, particularly because Major League Baseball has absolutely no plans on how to break ties of more than four teams, the Twins’ worst record over a 13-game stretch this year has been 4-9, which would make 82 the low number. That eliminates either the Orioles or Rays, who play one another seven times in the next two weeks and can’t both win more than 81.

Six teams at 82? This may be the most likeliest of the pure bedlam scenarios. Since the Rays’ best record over 12 games in any stretch this season is 8-4 – oof – let’s assume the Orioles are the better bet. Even then, they’ve only gone 9-3 over their best 12 games, which would leave them at 82.

Add together the Royals’ current wins with the total from their best 13-game stretch, and it’s 84. Same for the Rangers. The Mariners cap out at 84, too. So those ideas of 85 or 86? Not happening, unless the Angels and …

1. Minnesota Twins turn the final two weeks of September into an anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better show. Which would be much appreciated, so as to scrub from the history books the idea that even within the last two weeks of a season someone had so little confidence in the AL to give more than a sentence of thought to the notion that two five-games-under-.500 teams might have more than a fraction of a decimal of a percent of a chance to represent the league in October.

The spot is the Twins’ to lose, not just because they’re two games up on Los Angeles and have been the more consistent team but because the scheduling gods offered them the delight of seven games against the teardown Detroit Tigers. Granted, the Twins have played them a dozen times already this season and sport a 5-7 record, but most of those came against the Tigers of Justins Verlander, Upton and Wilson.

Look, the Twins don’t strike anyone as a classic playoff team. Their rotation consists of Ervin Santana, Kyle Gibson, Jose Berrios, Adalberto Mejia and the preserved remains of Bartolo Colon. Last season, they lost 103 games with a team that isn’t significantly different from this one. The day after the trade deadline, they bottomed out at 50-54, and their decision to trade Jaime Garcia to the …

2. New York Yankees looked positively prescient. The Yankees had bottomed out going into the All-Star break, turning a 38-23 record into a 45-41 mark to end the first half. Buying for the stretch wasn’t a tough decision, not with the AL landscape looking like it did at the time, with only Houston looking scary and Cleveland not doing its Cleveland thing quite yet.

Now the Yankees are on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot, with their magic number at 8. The division is certainly within reach, too, as they sit three games back of the Boston Red Sox and would love to avoid the wild-card game as well as a five-game series against the Indians.

All season, the Yankees’ run differential portended better than what their record showed, and September is bearing that out. Even with Dellin Betances struggling, the rest of their bullpen has been obscene. Combined, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Aroldis Chapman and the ascendant Chad Green have struck out 40 and allowed one earned run in 27 innings. Aaron Hicks’ injury opened up a spot for Jacoby Ellsbury, who is slashing .409/.527/.545 this month and has walked more than he has struck out. And for those who were happy to pile on Aaron Judge as he struggled to begin the second half, his OPS in September is near 1.100, and he more than deserves all the votes near the top of the MVP ballot he’ll get, which should be plenty.