Seven things to watch for this week in Yahoo's Free MLB Game of the Day

A number of teams around MLB enter Monday on a hot streak. The Texas Rangers have won six in a row. The Toronto Blue Jays have won five. The Kansas City Royals have won four. Even the San Francisco Giants have won three.

Making those winning streaks a little sweeter is the fact that each team started off 2017 in disappointing fashion. The Royals and Jays are still in last place in their respective divisions. The Giants have crept past the San Diego Padres (barely) and into fourth place. And the Rangers? Well, they’re near the top of the division again. They’ve clawed back to second place in the AL West, but still trail the best-in-MLB Houston Astros.

As we survey the schedule this week for the MLB Free Game of the Day on Yahoo Sports, the streaking teams are getting some love. You can see the Jays, Rangers and Royals this week, plus those red-hot Astros, the slugging Baltimore Orioles and NL-leading Washington Nationals. Oh, and Mike Trout too.

You can catch the MLB Free Game of the Day daily on the Yahoo Sports MLB page or on the Free Game of the Day tab. Local blackouts are in effect, per MLB rules. Now, let’s look at what the week ahead holds:

• MONDAY: The Jays see if they can keep their winning streak going as they host the Atlanta Braves. If you’re a fan of The Internet’s Favorite Baseball Player, then you’ll be happy to know ageless wonder Bartolo Colon is starting for the Braves. He got roughed up in his previous start, which might be good news for Toronto. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. ET.

• TUESDAY: The Rangers don’t play Monday, so that winning streak will be rolling when Yu Darvish takes the mound to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Jonathan Lucroy and Nomar Mazara have been on fire for the Rangers during this winning streak. First pitch is at 8:05 p.m. ET

• WEDNESDAY: Want to see the NL’s top team? Then watch the Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nats’ lineup is stacked, including Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Daniel Murphy. But no one is more impressive than Ryan Zimmerman, who leads the NL in batting average, homers and RBIs coming into this week. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

• THURSDAY: Hello, afternoon baseball! Catch a matinee between the Orioles and Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m. ET. Dylan Bundy, the once Orioles top prospect, seems to finally be delivering on the hype this year. He’s 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA, both among the best in baseball.

• FRIDAY: The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Angels in some interleague action. Let’s see what Mike Trout does against whichever starting pitcher the Mets have left at that point. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

• SATURDAY: It’s too early in the season to talk about postseason previews, but the Astros and the Indians are two teams that could very well see each other in October. This is also a meeting of two of the game’s most exciting young shortstops in Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor. They are worth your attention. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. ET.

• SUNDAY: Keeping things in the AL Central, close out the week with the Royals and (as of right now) first-place Minnesota Twins. The Twins continue to surprise but the Royals are probably the more intriguing team to watch these days. After a 7-16 start in April, the Royals might be pushed to start selling by July if they’re not contenders. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET.

