Seven things to watch for this week in Yahoo's Free MLB Game of the Day

Another Monday is here, which means we’ve got a full week of MLB action ahead of us. Will the Texas Rangers continue to chase down the Houston Astros in the AL West standings? Can the San Francisco Giants keep their surge going? Will the New York Yankees lose their grip on the top of the AL West?

Those are a few of the big plotlines ahead of us. This week on Yahoo Sports, we’ll also have seven games for you stream either on our site or on the Yahoo Sports app. You can see the likes of Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Marcus Stroman and Bartolo Colon in our MLB Free Game of the Day feature, which gives you a baseball game to watch every single day.

Keep reading for this week’s schedule and a rundown of what to watch for. You can find the games on the Yahoo Sports MLB page, the Free Game of the Day tab or on the scoreboard page in our app. Local blackouts apply per MLB rules.

1. MONDAY

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (7:10 p.m. ET)

You should always want to watch a baseball game in which Mike Trout is playing. Also, how’s this for a subplot? Both the Angels and the Rays are 23-23 this season.

2. TUESDAY

Fan vote: Tigers at Astros, Indians at Reds or Padres at Mets

Fans get to choose this one through a vote on the @MLBTV Twitter account. The winner will be announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning. If the Mets win, you get to see Matt Harvey on the mound. But the Astros are still baseball’s best team, so they’d be good too.

3. WEDNESDAY

Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers (1:10 p.m. ET)

The exciting Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for the Blue Jays, and he’s always great to watch. The Jays are off to a disappointing start but Stroman has been a bright spot. He’s 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA. He also homered in an interleague game last week, so maybe that’ll happen again in Milwaukee.

4. THURSDAY

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (12:10 p.m. ET)

Bartolo Colon is on the mound for the Braves for a little matinee baseball. It’s hard not to love either of those things.

5. FRIDAY

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals (7:05 p.m. ET)

The Padres, the worst team in MLB, visit the Nats, one of the best. Fun subplot: Nats star Trea Turner could still be playing for the Padres these days if not for the 2014 three-way trade that sent him to D.C. Of course, the Padres wouldn’t have Wil Myers if not for that trade either.

6. SATURDAY

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians (4:10 p.m. ET)

These two teams are on the opposite ends of the AL Central. The last-place Royals are trying to figure things out before July comes and they’re forced into being trade-deadline sellers. The Indians are trying to get past the surprising Twins atop the division.

7. SUNDAY

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies (3:10 p.m. ET)

The Rockies are in first place in the NL West and have one of the most fun (and potent) lineups in baseball. You want to see some offense? This is a team to watch.

