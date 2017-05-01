Seven Lessons From The NBA Playoffs So Far

The first round of the NBA playoffs is over, but before we move forward, let's take a quick look back. What did we learn from the opening round? Who was the podium MVP? And is the offseason more interesting than the title race? Here are some lessons from the first two weeks of playoff basketball.

1. Seven games is more than enough time to make us all look stupid. We should've internalized this lesson forever after last year's Finals, but alas. All it took was a few nights and the first handful of playoffs games, and suddenly... a) there was an internet-wide referendum on the Celtics' failures at the trade deadline, b) the Raptors were cursed in the playoffs, c) John Wall and the Wizards were worlds better than Paul Millsap and the Hawks, and d) the Clippers would make quick work of the Jazz without Rudy Gobert. Some of those assessments held up better than others (shoutout to closeout John Wall).

More than anything, the first round was a reminder that the best thing about the playoffs is also the worst thing about the playoffs. Every game can leave fans feeling either invincible or inconsolable. The media's only slightly more measured. We all go crazy as a rule. Then adjustments are made, role players step up, superstars emerge, guys get hurt, and narratives change 180 degrees over the course of a series.

So in honor of everyone who was ready to trade Kyrie Irving after two games of last year's Finals, and everyone who was ready to picket outside Danny Ainge's house after two games against the Bulls, here's to embracing the playoff roller coaster. I can't wait for to do it for another month.

2. The NBA needs to fix those awful three-point fouls. For the love of God, put an end to these fouls-the ones where some superstar is coming around a screen, runs head-first into a hedging big man, hurls the ball at the rim, and throws out his arms and legs like he's getting hit by a bus. And then gets the call.

James Harden is the most notorious offender, but it's become a league-wide thing. Isaiah Thomas gets a few of these whistles every game, and Chris Paul gets them, too. Some of Russell Westbrook's worst moments against the Rockets came when he was attempting to draw three-point fouls after some incidental contact and would throw up an airball with legs flailing in every direction. Sometimes he'd draw the foul, other times not. It was always a bad look.

In general, all of these calls are a bad look for basketball. Then they're compounded because everyone has to sit through three shots, thinking about how stupid the call was. Please fix this, NBA.

3. Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni deserve more credit than James Harden. Rockets-Thunder never quite delivered. Westbrook wore down in most Thunder losses, and Harden struggled through the second half of the series even as his team fileted OKC's defense to advance. By the end, both MVP candidates left that series making their skeptics look smart.

Westbrook's style wasn't sustainable against a good team, and the Thunder looked worlds away from actually contending with him leading the way. And even as Harden struggled down the stretch-he said he was battling an ankle injury-the Houston offense remained as dominant as it had been all year. That shouldn't undermine how great Harden was this season, but in the Great MVP Showdown of 2017, it's telling that this series turned on depth and not the superstars.

It underscores what's actually been at play with the Rockets this year. Thanks to Daryl Morey, Houston has a team that can throw waves of weapons at a defense over the course of the game. Thanks to Mike D'Antoni, Houston has the perfect coach to optimize those weapons for 48 minutes. That was the difference against OKC. Anytime Westbrook wore down or went to the bench, the Rockets could blitz OKC and exploit them.