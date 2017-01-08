Incredible Seahawks TD catch shouldn’t have counted as refs reportedly say they goofed

The playoffs often deliver some unlikely heroes. Saturday night introduced the world to Paul Richardson.

Once the Seahawks’ top draft pick in 2014, Richardson has not quite hit the big time. But that was prior to the insane grab he made in the NFC wild-card game against the Detroit Lions.

After a run-heavy drive, the Seahawks opted to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Detroit 2 in a scoreless game. Russell Wilson was pressured and threw a fadeaway pass that looked underthrown and uncatchable. With the ball in the air, it appeared the Seahawks’ best hope was for defensive pass interference.

And then this happened …

Wow! Seriously, we need to instantly put that in the mix for best catch of the season. Richardson went around the defender, Lions safety Tavon Wilson, and brought it in with his left paw. While being interfered with. Had we been betting pregame on the Seahawk most likely to make that type of catch, he might have been fifth or sixth on the list.

Only one problem. Replays showed that Richardson had his right hand on Wilson’s facemask, pulling it backward, while Richardson was making the catch with his left hand. Impressive, but also illegal. Alas, it went uncalled. NBC’s Michele Tafoya reported before the start of the third quarter that the referees told Lions head coach Jim Caldwell flat out that “they missed the call.” So basically, the potential catch of the season should have been a penalty. Whoops.

So how should this catch be judged?

Scruples have us feeling a bit dirty calling it the catch of the year, even if it was better than Odell Beckham’s insane grab against the Green Bay Packers, A.J. Green’s halftime Hail Mary catch and Travis Benjamin’s juggling act against the Denver Broncos. On pure artistic merit, it even might have upstaged teammate Doug Baldwin’s horizontal one-hander against the San Francisco 49ers, and from a degree-of-difficulty standpoint Richardson’s behind-the-defender’s-back, off-hand snag technically was tougher than the one New Orleans Saints rookie receiver Michael Thomas made (using both hands) over the back of a 49ers defender.

But Richardson cheated, yeah? Lions fans know all about questionable calls going against them in the postseason, so we know how they’ll vote on this one.

So it might be his finest hour in the NFL. But are you cool with saying it’s the best catch of the season? Or does the uncalled facemask undercut it?

