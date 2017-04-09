Sergio Garcia wins Masters in a playoff, claims long-awaited first major

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At last.

At long, long last.

Sergio Garcia, the onetime teen prodigy whose career has been defined by what he hasn’t done rather than what he has, finally captured his first major on Sunday afternoon. Garcia shot a 69 and outdueled Justin Rose in a playoff, coming from two strokes behind with five holes to play and avoiding self-inflicted wounds to claim a late victory.

Garcia battled both the course and his own demons, pulling himself back upright after what should have been a Masters-killing disaster in Amen Corner, and can now take his place among the game’s immortals. The 37-year-old Spaniard had played 70 majors before winning one, the most of any major-winner in golf history.

“If there’s anyone to lose to, it’s Sergio. He deserves it,” Rose said. “He’s had his fair share of heartbreak.”

Even Tiger Woods, one of Sergio’s biggest rivals over the years, was public in his praise.





Garcia is the third Spanish golfer to win the Masters. The legendary Seve Ballesteros won in 1980 and 1983 while Jose Maria Olazabal triumphed in 1994 and 1999. In a fateful coincidence, Sunday would have been the 60th birthday of Ballesteros, who died from brain cancer in 2011.

Sunday was the kind of blue-sky, light-wind day so perfect you wonder if Augusta National paid off someone upstairs to make it happen. And for nine holes, the day belonged to Garcia. He birdied two of the first three holes, stretched out to a three-stroke lead over Rose and the rest of the field, and if you’d never watched Garcia, or a Masters, you might be tempted to think that maybe this was the day that Garcia, at last, would end that brutal career-long major-free streak.

But then there was Rose. The Englishman is a genial sort, but not a sentimental one, and he’s damn sure not the kind of guy who hands over a green jacket that could be his. Rose birdied three straight holes starting with the par-3 sixth, and suddenly Garcia, through no fault of his own, found himself tied atop the leaderboard.

You know the tired cliché that the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday. By all appearances, Garcia proved that untrue; his Masters seemed to end on the back nine. Wayward shots on 10 and 11 doomed him to two bogeys, dropping him two shots behind the metronome-steady Rose. And then Garcia’s tee shot on the 13th lodged itself under an azalea bush, and it looked like Garcia’s day was done.

But Sergio wasn’t quite done. He scrambled his way to a par on 13 even with the penalty stroke, and watched as Rose missed a short birdie putt on that same hole. The very next hole, Garcia, up off the deck, birdied the 14th and cut Rose’s lead to one.

And then came the 15th, and one of the key moments in Garcia’s career. He executed a flawless eagle even as Rose birdied, and suddenly we were back to all square, no other players in sight. Win or lose, Garcia felt the joy of the Masters gallery behind him, and moved immediately to local-legend status. Three holes remained to see if he’d achieve even greater glory.

Both players dropped their tee shots to within six feet of the pin on the par-3 16th, but only Rose could convert the birdie, and walked up the short hill to the 17th tee up a stroke on Garcia. Rose slid an easy par putt past the hole, while Garcia didn’t, and both men walked to the 18th hole all square at -9.

Both Rose and Garcia split the fairway off the tee, and then Rose’s approach kicked off a small greenside mound and rolled to within 10 feet of the cup. But Garcia’s shot was even better, a beauty over the sand trap that nestled well inside Rose’s. Rose pushed his birdie putt past the hole, and then Garcia had one shot to win the Masters.

He missed.

Extra holes beckoned, and the two men, all tied up at 69 on the day and 9-under on the week, traveled back to the 18th tee. Rose, hitting first, found the pine straw on the right side, while Garcia piped a drive right to the middle of the fairway. Rose could do no more than pitch out of the straw, while Garcia’s approach landed once again just a few feet from the pin. Rose’s own approach landed wide of Garcia’s, and Sergio had the opportunity once again to putt for a green jacket.