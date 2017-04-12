Sergio Garcia-Rickie Fowler parlay pays off huge on a mere $60 bet

Sergio Garcia’s Masters win was nice and all, validating a two-decade-long career spent chasing majors. But the real champion on Sunday was the slick gambler who turned a $60 investment into a $42,000 payday:

Check out this unbelievable parlay from one of our players!⛳️ He wagered $60 to win $41,773!???? What's your biggest payout!? pic.twitter.com/EnJyPgy4Oo — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) April 11, 2017





Sweet! Someone parlayed a Garcia victory with a win by Rickie Fowler at the Honda Classic last month. The payoff was phenomenal, mainly because nobody this side of Garcia himself believed Sergio would win the Masters. Just imagine what this poor bettor was thinking when Sergio pushed that ball into the azaleas on 13 … or missed that birdie putt on 16 … or slid that winning putt past on 18 …

While we at Yahoo Sports do not endorse illegal gambling, and recommend you always bet with your head, not over it … man, that payoff is sweet. That’s the kind of win that can validate decades’ worth of chasing victory. And if you have one of these sweet payoffs — or, even better, a bad beat — let us know here. We love these stories.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.