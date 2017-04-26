Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington patched up at Rory McIlroy's wedding

In 2011, Garcia and Harrington buried the hatchet to hold a panda together. (Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington hadn’t gotten along for nearly a decade, dating back to Harrington souring on the Spaniard when he pipped him for two of his three major titles in a 13-month span back in 2007 and ’08.

Harrington didn’t like Garcia’s attitude toward losing — a somewhat bitter, some melancholy mixture that was frankly unappealing. That stuck with the Irishman for years, including through Garcia’s Masters win earlier in April. Calling the action for Sky Sports overseas, Harrington said he was happy for Garcia but also didn’t let go of the same things about the Spaniard that turned him off in the first place, including calling Garcia a “sore loser.”

Well, apparently the power of love is so strong that it brought the two together to bury the hatchet. No, not the love between the two golfers, but rather the love between Rory McIlroy and his new wife Erica Stoll.

At the McIlroy-Stoll wedding on Saturday in Ireland, according to Irish Golf Desk, the two major winner decided to bury the hatchet and move forward in a friendly way.

“We have had a chat because clearly there was an elephant in the room about what I said,” Harrington said. “We have decided that we will look going forward at our similarities and the good in each other rather than any other way.”

Harrington walked away from the conversation believing his relationship with Garcia “the best it has ever been.”

With Garcia set to get married later this year, what other icy relationship in golf could thaw at his nuptials?