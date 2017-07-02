Serge Ibaka will return to the Raptors, and Kyle Lowry could be next

Serge Ibaka is done sitting and waiting. (Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors and Serge Ibaka have agreed to terms on a three-year, $65 million deal that will keep the free-agent big man north of the border, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ibaka’s contract suggests the Raptors could also be nearing an agreement to retain free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry, as USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt indicated late Saturday night. Re-signing Ibaka and Lowry suggests Toronto will be back in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference next season.

Ibaka averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 31 minutes in 23 games as a starter after Toronto traded Terrence Ross and a first-round pick for the 27-year-old floor-spacing rim protector.