Serge Ibaka will return to the Raptors, and Kyle Lowry could be next

The Toronto Raptors and Serge Ibaka have agreed to terms on a three-year, $65 million deal that will keep the free-agent big man north of the border, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ibaka’s contract suggests the Raptors could also be nearing an agreement to retain free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry, as USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt indicated late Saturday night. Re-signing Ibaka and Lowry suggests Toronto will be back in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference next season.

Ibaka averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 31 minutes in 23 games as a starter after Toronto traded Terrence Ross and a first-round pick for the 27-year-old floor-spacing rim protector.