Serena Williams writes touching note to unborn baby

Last week, Serena Williams announced on Snapchat that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. On Monday, Ohanian’s birthday, Williams shared a heartfelt note to her unborn child on Instagram.





The note reads:

My Dearest Baby,

I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. ???? from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy

Williams, who is due in the fall, has not played since she won the Australian Open in January and announced that she will be taking the 2017 season off. However, she was still able to reclaim the top spot on the newest WTA rankings released Monday, surpassing Angelique Kerber.